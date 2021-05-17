FEMA rules may require roughly 3,000 homes in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes to be elevated or demolished because of the August 2016 flood, but U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is trying to get that number reduced.
Graves is pushing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take some homes off the list, arguing flood reduction projects in progress will end up reducing the homes' flood risk in the long term.
While he says some home elevations may ultimately be necessary — a task that can cost $100,000 or even $200,000 — he says there's plenty of federal recovery money that has come to Louisiana in recent years to pay for them.
"I mean look, if folks can't look around among all those funding sources and figure them out, then folks really need to get out of government," Graves said.
Recent FEMA audits found that the two parishes had major problems with the way they let homeowners know about homes that were "substantially damaged" in the flood and so may need to be elevated or demolished. In addition, Livingston Parish failed even to do many of the frontline assessments necessary to know which homes were so heavily damaged and at future flood risk.
Those failures have led to thousands of people now facing the prospect of having to take those flood protection measures, five years later.
Livingston Parish started sending out letters to its 1,221 affected residents several weeks ago, leading to pushback from frustrated homeowners. But East Baton Rouge has not informed its 1,800 affected residents yet — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she wants to work with federal officials to blunt the impact before she sends the letters out.
Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for Broome, wouldn't say when that might happen.
"At this point we continue to work with FEMA on our mitigation planning to find solutions for our residents," Armstrong said. "We will be communicative when we take next steps."
In a call with FEMA, state and local leaders last week, Graves argued that East Baton Rouge, Livingston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working on multiple major flood prevention efforts, including multi-million campaigns to clear creeks, rivers and bayous. He also mentioned the Comite River Diversion Canal under construction, which should reduce flooding in both parishes.
Graves argued that work should allow FEMA to lower the "base flood elevation," which could mean fewer homes would be required to elevate.
Besides significant flooding in a home, one of the other triggers for a home to be deemed "substantially damaged" -- and, thus, face elevation or demolition -- is whether is the bottom floor sits below that base flood elevation.
The base flood elevation is the estimated water height of a 100-year-flood, or a flood with a 1% chance of happening in any year. The benchmark is used in many anti-flooding programs designed to limit the risk to the National Flood Insurance Program, which relies on U.S. taxpayer subsidies to remain solvent and also keep insurance premiums low.
The FEMA audits scrutinizing Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes have faulted the way those governments enforced their own flood plain rules, which are part of a broader, longstanding national bargain between the local and federal governments to control costs to the NFIP.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, who was in on the conference call with Graves last week, said he made no apologies, at this point, for his parish's approach to the post-'16 flood recovery, given the level of damage in his parish.
"We did everything we could to try work within some guidelines, but to get people back in their homes, and, at that time, in the middle of that disaster, I still think it was the best thing we could have done to try to help as many people as possible," Ricks said.
He added that the parish has been able to reduce the number of homes originally targeted by the FEMA audit by more than half. He said that, in the call, FEMA officials complimented the parish's efforts to get into compliance.
Ricks said he is hopeful about finding dollars to help cover homeowner grant matches.
FEMA already offers grants for home elevations and buyouts, but they often don't cover the full cost of the work.
One of Ricks' major concerns remains what FEMA should do about couples in their 70s and 80s who are facing these requirements and are likely on fixed incomes and may not have the physical health to go through a home elevation — or live in an elevated home.
Graves said local officials have plenty of federal funds to help homeowners cover their share. He pointed to the $1.2 billion Louisiana Watershed Initiative, money left over in the $1.7 billion Restore Louisiana program, and post-flood hazard mitigation funds, for which East Baton Rouge alone could get $180 million.
The Restore Louisiana program, the post '16 flood recovery effort, has spent about $648 million of the $666.5 million in grants offered, program data show. Once those grants are fully spent and the program finishes, it will have used about half of the $1.2 billion originally set aside for homeowner restoration.
Pat Forbes, director of the state Office of Community Development, said his office has been "keenly following" the recent developments and has been talking with parish leaders.
"We have also been working to understand other funding options that may be available to offer assistance thorough various programs that we administer," Forbes said in a statement.
Forbes noted that all homeowners who had a "substantial damage" letter from their local government when they applied for Restore money "had their homes reconstructed and elevated to the appropriate levels." But the Livingston and East Baton Rouge residents didn't get those letters until recently -- if they've gotten them at all -- so they haven't been able to take advantage.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has said that Louisiana cities are in line to receive hundreds of millions of dollars from the latest coronavirus stimulus bill and some of it might be usable for home elevations.
Estimates say East Baton Rouge may be line for nearly $190 million from that program, though the dollars are limited to certain infrastructure needs.
In statement, FEMA officials said they are working working with local officials to bring "the identified structures into compliance with the local ordinance" and pointed to the significance of the base flood elevations.
"A key part of the process will be a full understanding of where each house is in relation to the base flood elevation. This will let homeowners know what their risk is and then allow them to work with the Parish, FEMA, and others to identify how to best mitigate that risk," the statement says.