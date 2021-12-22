The election to fill outgoing East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Erika Green’s seat will be held on March 26 after Metro Council narrowly approved the date Wednesday.

Going into the mid-week special meeting, the council largely split along party lines over how to fill the District 5 post with Green on her way out to become a judge: Democrats supported the March election date, while Republicans pushed for one in November.

The Republicans argued a spring election would cost more and likely garner lower turnout than one in the fall, while the Democrats argued that a March election would limit disruptions in representation for the district.

The council will next have to appoint an interim council member in early January to represent the district prior to the election. The Democrats cited the possibility of having three different representatives in the seat in such a short period of time as a reason to hold the election as soon as possible.

“When we have an opportunity to influence or decide how soon the district can have an elected person, we should go with the quickest possible time, and we did that tonight,” Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole, a Democrat, said after the vote.

Showdown looms over empty Baton Rouge council seat; racism, partisanship accusations fly A dispute over when to fill a seat on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council has spurred accusations of racism and partisan power plays.

The council was forced to hold the special meeting shortly before the holidays because the Louisiana Secretary of State's deadline to add an election to the March 26 ballot is next Wednesday.

Two Republicans, Rowdy Gaudet and Jennifer Racca, broke party lines to join the council’s five Democrats in voting for the March election. Seven votes were required for the measure to pass, making the two flips critical.

The vote came after 10 District 5 residents of spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting. Seven of the 10 said they preferred holding the election in March, with many echoing the points of the Democratic council members.

“I’m concerned about the time frame,” said Johnnie Brown, a 70-year-old District 5 resident. “I don’t feel like I’m going to be represented properly during that time frame, so for that reason I’m in favor of a March election.”

Brown also attended a Tuesday evening community meeting in District 5 about the open seat that was hosted by Cole. There, she also spoke in favor of the March election. Roughly two dozen residents of the district who attended the Tuesday meeting were largely split over whether the election should be held in March or November.

Gaudet also attended the Tuesday meeting. Earlier in the week, Gaudet said he was considering supporting a November election because of the additional costs associated with holding the election in March.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office estimates a March election would run the city-parish about $38,000, while putting the seat on the November ballot would cost about half that, Council Administrator Ashley Beck said.

Gaudet changed his mind when he woke up on Wednesday after listening to the residents at the meeting and speaking to Green, he said.

“That’s why it was important to go to that meeting to get more insight,” Gaudet said. “When I got up this morning, that’s where my heart was: we should defer to the person who knows that district best.”

Republicans Dwight Hudson, Brandon Noel and Aaron Moak voted against the measure. Republicans Laurie Adams and Denise Amoroso did not attend the meeting, effectively siding against the measure.

The meeting was held after a contentious week of back-and-forth between the two sides.

Democratic Councilwoman Chauna Banks earlier this week accused the Republicans, who largely represent White, affluent districts, of playing politics with a heavily Democratic district that is 90% Black.

“All of that is cheap,” Banks said on Monday. “All of that is wanting to control a minority district in the only opportunity that they have.”

Hudson argued that the Republicans were only trying to ensure potential candidates would have enough time to campaign for the seat and that there would be a greater turnout when the election came.

“It’s an important seat,” Hudson said Monday. “It’s worthy of an election that will have a large turnout.”

A Metro Council member won an election for judge. Here's who might run to replace her A seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will soon become vacant, setting up a springtime election to fill the position and a debat…

The district will be the subject of another special meeting in early January, when the members will need to appoint an interim council member to represent the district until the March 26 election. That meeting can’t be held until January because Green’s resignation doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1.

At least six of the remaining 11 council members will have to come to a consensus on who the interim appointment will be.