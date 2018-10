THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A professor in Louisiana is cooking up a class inspired by the late globe-trotting food chronicler Anthony Bourdain.

News outlets report the three-credit course titled "Anthony Bourdain and His Influencers" will be offered at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, starting in spring 2019. Students will compare some of Bourdain's most famous work with the writings and films that influenced him.

The class was the brainchild of Todd Kennedy, who heads the university's film department. Kennedy says he admired how Bourdain helped audiences understand the countries he visited by quoting literature and making references to films he had seen about those places. Kennedy thought it would be worth teaching to others.

The 61-year-old Bourdain killed himself in June in France, where he was working on an episode of his CNN series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

