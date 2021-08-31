Residents in the Baton Rouge area who rode out Hurricane Ida are looking to restock their fridges or get a hot meal from a restaurant.
Here is what is open in the city and surrounding areas where electricity was lost during the storm. Power service already is widely available in Baker, Port Allen and Zachary.
If you are a business owner or manager and want to be added to this list, please email online@theadvocate.com.
Restaurants
- Baton Rouge Raising Canes Restaurants: Cane's 1, 3313 Highland Road; Cane’s 2, 202 W. Lee Drive; Cane’s 3 3422 Drusilla Lane; Cane’s 7 5020 Government St.; Cane’s 8 Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.; Cane’s 36 10020 Perkins Road; Cane’s 54 5195 Plank Road; Cane’s 55 Sherwood at I-12; Cane’s 60 5545 Main St., Zachary; and Cane’s 65 8899 Florida Blvd.
- Boil & Roux's food truck is serving in the old Party City parking lot at 9681 Airline Highway. Call (225) 778-7700.
- Superior Grill Highland, 7333 Highland Road, is open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Call (225) 999-7333.
- Smoke 'n Soul food trailer, 5174 Plank Road will open at 6 p.m. Call (225) 663-9064.
- Big Jon's Fast Fries, 3410 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., open from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Call (225) 256-4273.
- Southern Pearl Oyster House, 9460 Perkins Road, opens at 3 p.m. Call (225) 416-5913.
- Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro, 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd., is open until 9 p.m. Call (225) 761-1110.
- Frank's Restaurant Grill & Bar, 17425 Airline Highway, Prairieville is open until 6 p.m. Call (225) 673-8876.
- Ambrosia Bakery, 8546 Siegen Lane, will reopen on Sept. 1. Call (225) 763-6489.
- Bayou Smokehouse Bar-B-Q, 10655 Coursey Blvd. Call (225) 831-9336.
- MJ's Cafe, 5162 Government St. Call (225) 412-4803.
- Rocco's New Orleans Po-Boys, 3358 Drusilla Lane, is open until 7 p.m. Call (225) 248-1999.
- Sammy's Grill, 8635 Highland Road. Call (225) 766-9600.
- J. Alexander's, 6457 Bluebonnet Blvd., is open until 9 p.m. Call (225) 766-8630.
- Anthony's Italian Deli, 5575 Government St. Call (225) 272-6817.
- Doe's Eat Place, 3723 Government St. Call (225) 387-5331.
- Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, 4335 Perkins Road. Call (225) 924-3045.
- Burgerim Baton Rouge, 7673 Perkins Road, is open until 6 p.m. Call (225) 218-4451.
- Jambalaya Shoppe, 7673 Perkins Road, is open until 8 p.m. Call (225) 256-0493.
- Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux restaurants at 3838 Burbank Drive; 1100 Americana Blvd., Zachary; 437 Oak Plaza Blvd., Brusly. Call (225) 330-4533.
- Cou-Yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q, 470 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen, is open until 9 p.m. Call (225) 383-3227.
- Bin 77 Bistro & Wine, 10111 Perkins Rowe, will open today at 4 p.m. and regular hours starting Sept. 1. Call (225) 763-2288.
- Solera — Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 4205 Perkins Road, will open during regular hours on Sept. 1. Call (225) 256-4192.
- FatCow Burgers and Salads, 4350 Highland Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 761-9272.
- Makers Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine, 216 Lee Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call (225) 256-1214.
- Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs, 411 Ben Hur Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call (225) 256-3603.
- The Francis Southern Table & Bar, 6747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville. Call (225) 635-0033.
- Magnolia Cafe, 5689 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Call (225) 635-6528.
- SoLou, 7246 Perkins Road. Call (225) 256-7070.
- Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St. Call (225) 636-5157.
- Rocca Pizzeria, 3897 Government St. Call (225) 478-1286.
- Mid City Beer Garden, 3808 Government St. Call (225) 910-8169.
- Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road. Call (225) 388-9000.
- La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road, is open until 7 p.m. Call (225) 771-8488.
- Fat Boy's Pizza, 3624 Nicholson Drive. Call (225) 399-2182.
- Mike Anderson's Seafood, 1031 W Lee Drive, is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Call (225) 766-7823. .
Grocery
Albertsons: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• 9650 Airline Highway
• 7515 Perkins Road
• 4857 Government St.
• 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd.
• 2950 College Drive
• 15232 George O'Neal Road
• 15128 Airline Highway
Calandro’s: (Starting Wednesday) 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 12732 Perkins Road
• 4142 Government St.
The Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• 10555 Perkins Road
Robért Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• 7355 Highland Rd
Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 3535 Perkins Road
Rouses Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• 3446 Drusilla Lane
• 600 Creek Centre Drive
- 14630 Village Market St.
Matherne’s Market Downtown: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 440 N. Third St.
Matherne's Market LSU: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- 85 Gateway Center Lane
Sprouts Farmers Market: Closes at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• 4841 Rouzan Square Ave.
Hi Nabor: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• 5383 Jones Creek Road
Shopper’s Value: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• 5963 Plank Road
• 5355 Government St.
WalMart Supercenter
• 3132 College Drive
• 10550 Burbank Drive
• 9350 Cortana Place
• 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
• 308 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales
• 5801 Main St., Zachary
• 3255 La. 1 South, Port Allen
WalMart Neighborhood Market
• 5255 Highland Road
• 11825 Hooper Road
• 40567 La. 42, Prairieville
• 15047 Airline Highway, Prairieville
Super Target: 8 a.m. to TBD
• 6885 Siegen Lane
Winn-Dixie: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 5555 Burbank Drive
- 8601 Siegen Lane
- 10974 Joor Road
- 13002 Coursey Blvd.
- 5005 Church St., Zachary
Asian Supermarket: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• 11244 Florida Blvd.
Capitol Grocery: 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
• 701 Spanish Town Road