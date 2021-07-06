PRAIRIEVILLE, La. — A nightmarish video captured on a baby monitor camera shows a five-month-old startled awake when a large tree crashed into a home in Prairieville last Friday as bad weather hit the area.
The baby was not hurt but was certainly startled.
In the video, you can see and hear the house rumble, the child start to cry and a mixture of debris and insulation fall on the baby.
"All of a sudden it sounded like a loud thunder, stuff was coming off the walls," Kale Buchholtz told WBRZ-TV.
The tree had crashed into the home, landing in the hallway, not too far from where the baby was sleeping.
The damage to the roof and other parts of the home was substantial, but the family was thankful that no one was hurt.
Ironically, the Buchholtz family moved from Denham Springs after their home flooded in the 2016 Baton Rouge area flood.