A rally to demand justice for Ronald Greene kicked off Thursday on the steps of the state Capitol with a news report about his death after being savagely beaten by state troopers.

"He didn't stand a chance," a woman's voice declared over a loudspeaker. "Ronny didn't stand a chance."

Roughly 200 people showed up to the late afternoon event, which began with speeches and continued with a march — led by Greene's family, interlocking arms — to the governor's mansion.

Many marchers hoisted signs that read, "When we fight, we win."

In a call-and-response, they chanted, "No justice, no peace."

As the procession approached the Old State Capitol, they switched up the monody to, "We do not consent."

When they reached the wrought iron gate to the governor's mansion, they began to pray.

"I need you to soften the hearts of these wicked, wicked people, Lord," an organizer leading the invocation said.

Among the crowd were friends and family of other Louisiana men who died in police custody, including the mother of Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old who was shot and killed by Lafayette police after a foot chase last August.

From a podium at the Capitol steps, before the march commenced, ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms said Greene's rights were violated on May 10, 2019, when he took his last breath after bring brutalized by State Police.

"What does citizenship mean for Black people in Louisiana?" Odoms asked the crowd. "I think the family of Ronald Greene ... would say 'not a damn thing.'"

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Attorneys for the Greene family said they were initially told he died from injuries after a long police chase that ended in a car crash on a dark Union Parish road.

But bodycam footage later emerged showing officers punching, stun-gunning and dragging a shackled Greene. The incident is now part of a federal civil rights investigation.

Ron Haley, one of the attorneys representing Green's family, took to the podium Thursday to echo the call for accountability. He said nine policy body cameras — whose footage was released last week — should be enough to prove officers' guilt.

"If you inflict great bodily harm or have the specific intent to kill," he said, "that is murder."

+2 In death of Ronald Greene, State Police officer misled investigators, documents say NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Loui…

In press conferences earlier Thursday, advocates and Greene's family called for criminal charges against the officers who were involved.

"We are not interested in another apology, handholding or kumbaya moment," lawyer Lee Merritt said. "We want justice for the family of Ronald Greene."

State Police officials said the question of criminal charges falls to a federal grand jury. Officials have not provided a timeline on when a grand jury decision might come down.

Check back for updates.

Reporter Lea Skene contributed to this story.