Coronavirus vaccines will be offered at Tiger Stadium on Sunday, March 14.
The community vaccine event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments are required.
To register online, go to: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F
Louisiana expanded vaccine eligibility on Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older with one of nearly two dozen broadly defined health conditions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to those 18 and older.
More than half of Louisiana’s adult population will soon qualify to receive the coronavirus vaccine after state leaders expanded eligibility t…
Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards expanded vaccine eligibility earlier this week to anyone 16 years and older with one of several broad health condit…