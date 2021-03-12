Coronavirus vaccines will be offered at Tiger Stadium on Sunday, March 14.

The community vaccine event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments are required.

To register online, go to: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F

Louisiana expanded vaccine eligibility on Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older with one of nearly two dozen broadly defined health conditions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to those 18 and older.

+3 Who's now eligible for coronavirus vaccines in Louisiana? Here's the list of health conditions Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.