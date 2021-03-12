BR.govcorona.031021.0001.JPG

Audrey Wild, age 18, receives the COVID-19 vaccination from Whitney Davis, a medical assistant with LCMC Health, right, at the vaccination site at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Coronavirus vaccines will be offered at Tiger Stadium on Sunday, March 14.

The community vaccine event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments are required.

To register online, go to: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F

Louisiana expanded vaccine eligibility on Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older with one of nearly two dozen broadly defined health conditions. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only available to those 18 and older. 

