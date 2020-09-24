Saturday’s LSU football game will likely be the largest event in Louisiana since the coronavirus struck, but it’s also an unusually small event for an LSU game.

Having just 25,000 fans in Tiger Stadium — the sixth largest stadium in the world — will look and feel strange. It's even stranger given that the Tigers are defending national champions.

Typically, four times that many fans fill the place. The stadium has reached capacity of 102,321 people 10 times since the facility was last expanded in 2014.

The stadium was built in 1924 with just 12,000 seats. It first topped the 25,000 mark in 1936, when an expansion gave it more than 46,000 seats.

Welcome to college football in the age of coronavirus. Here are some other tidbits about Saturday’s game: