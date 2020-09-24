Saturday’s LSU football game will likely be the largest event in Louisiana since the coronavirus struck, but it’s also an unusually small event for an LSU game.
Having just 25,000 fans in Tiger Stadium — the sixth largest stadium in the world — will look and feel strange. It's even stranger given that the Tigers are defending national champions.
Typically, four times that many fans fill the place. The stadium has reached capacity of 102,321 people 10 times since the facility was last expanded in 2014.
LSU has many changes to its game day protocol this year. See them all here.
The stadium was built in 1924 with just 12,000 seats. It first topped the 25,000 mark in 1936, when an expansion gave it more than 46,000 seats.
Welcome to college football in the age of coronavirus. Here are some other tidbits about Saturday’s game:
- Mask wearing and social distancing are mandatory, both on campus and within Tiger Stadium. Masks must cover one’s nose and mouth at all times. The only exception is while you’re eating or drinking. Clear shields are not an allowable substitute for a face mask.
- A team of LSU staff will be on patrol enforcing mask wearing and social distancing.
- No tailgating on campus. So no “tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators and communal food and beverage areas.” Small groups of fans can gather near their vehicles. LSU buildings, bathrooms and unused parking lots will be closed, and there's no shuttle service. The university is providing a limited number of portable restrooms.
- Temporary fences limit who can gather near the stadium to only ticketed fans.
- No “Tiger Walk” down Victory Hill.
- The Golden Band from Tiger Land will be much less prominent. It will be a smaller band. They won’t perform before the game or at halftime. Nor will they “step off” at the Greek Theater or perform along North Stadium or at the PMAC. And there will be no Famous Maroon Band trading blasts with them.
- Attendees can’t get in unless they earn a green “approved” check on a four-question screener found on the LSU Sports mobile app that probes whether they might have COVID-19. The screener will go live Friday at midnight, more than 14 hours before game time.
- The usual restrictions apply as to what you can bring. So, as in year’s past, no selfie sticks, noisemakers, umbrellas, banners, poles, inflatables, outside food and beverages, cigarettes or vapes. No pets either, unless they are documented service animals.
- “Stand here” stickers on floor indicate required socially distancing at concession stands.
- No cash sales for concessions. The menus will be smaller, with pre-packaged items and condiments to minimize contact. Also refill stations have been disabled; get the people working the stands to refill your drink. But more vending machines have been installed.
- Prominent coronavirus messaging on printed signs and video boards saying “wash your hands” and “masks required.”
- No alcohol will be sold, so a return to the dry county days before 2019 when the SEC lifted a ban on alcohol sales at games.
- Fans are being spread out throughout the stadium, from field level to the upper deck, so they are at least six feet apart, both vertically and horizontally. Stickers will adorn the main unavailable seats. Fans will sit alone or in small groups.
- The capacity restrictions are raising ticket prices. As of Wednesday, average ticket prices show a 247% increase from the Tigers' opener a year ago, which averaged $70 per ticket.
- Single-game tickets aren’t available for purchase. Mississippi State is getting just 500 tickets.