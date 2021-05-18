Ascension Parish has its drainage employees on "full alert" and its major pump stations on the east bank running to handle heavy rain that has fallen since Monday afternoon, parish officials said.
Sheriff's deputies also reported water over numerous road on both sides of the Mississippi River.
Parish President Clint Cointment said Monday night that the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station and the pumps in Sorrento and at Bayou Henderson near the Lake area, which drains parts of Galvez, were running.
Rainfall totals have varied across the parish, with the northern Prairieville area near Bayou Manchac and the Spanish Lake area seeing the heaviest amounts, provisional U.S. Geological Survey rain gauge data show.
The Marvin Braud station drains are large swath of the central and southern part of eastern Ascension, including the greater Gonzales area, lower Prairieville, St. Amant and eastern Sorrento, but, in the past, parish officials have warned that the station sits in swamps in the far southeast corner of eastern Ascension.
The pumps take a while, if at all, to affect storm water runoff, especially flash flooding, in the northern ends of the parish, officials have said in the past.
Through 11:15 p.m. Monday, rainfall totals had ranged from 6 to 9 inches in the northern end to 1 to 4 inches in Gonzales and Sorrento farther south, provision data show. Donaldsonville has had about 5 inches as of 11:15 p.m.
A gauge at Alligator Bayou and Bayou Manchac recorded at least 9.5 inches of rain between 3:15 and 11:15 p.m. Monday, though that count excludes what appears to be one erroneous hourly reading.
If the rainfall total checks out, the nearly 9 inches that fell between 5:15 and 11:15 p.m. would be roughly equivalent to a 100-year rainfall event for any six-hour period in the Baton Rouge area, National Weather Service estimates show.
A 100-year rain has a 1% chance of happening in a given year.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency for the area, which includes Ascension, parish officials said.
All residents who receive water in their homes are requested to report it to the Citizens Service Center by calling (225) 450-1200.
President Cointment urges all residents to be cautious in this weather, particularly while driving, and to remain vigilant about water levels near their homes.
For emergencies only, call 911 but, for non emergencies, call 225-621-8300.