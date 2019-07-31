Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says her administration is close to securing the $40 million in upfront money needed to tap federal grant funds for the city-parish's long-stalled Flood Control Project.

Broome on Wednesday would not identify the source of the funding the city-parish needs as an initial match to more than $255 million in grant money from the Army Corps of Engineers. She only would say she has diligently worked with state and federal partners to get the money her administration is earmarking for the cleaning and improvement of the city-parish's five main drainage canals: Blackwater Bayou, Ward's Creek, Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou and Bayou Fountain.

"It will be sooner than you think," Broome said when asked how soon the city-parish can secure the funds.

City-parish officials have previously framed the Flood Control Project as a necessary component to their holistic approach to preventing the rash of flash-flooding that's starting to occur on more frequent basis each time there is heavy rain.

That work has been held up for decades due to lack of funding.

According to Broome, a $65 million match is required to move forward on the projects. Under the grant, more than $23 million can be financed over 30 years while $40 million in direct funding is needed for land acquisition, utility relocation and real estate.

Metro Councilman Dwight Hudson recently said there has been a "failed legacy" among city-parish leaders of not properly addressing infrastructure and drainage needs. Hudson made the comments on July 24 before the council authorized the administration to use a portion of approximately $2 million unallocated Hurricane Gustav/Ike Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds toward the mayor's healthy food retail initiative.

That program is designed to increase the number of grocery stories and healthier food options in undeserved neighborhoods.

"It's great that we can attract federal dollars and take advantage of them as often as we can, but we have an obligation to properly spend our dollars first on maintaining our own infrastructure but we're not doing that," Hudson said Wednesday.

The councilman said he is convinced the city-parish would have the funds it needs to upkeep its drainage and infrastructure systems by reducing its growing unfunded pension liability and utilizing the surplus money in a few voter-approved, dedicated tax funds.

"Why wouldn't we go back to voters to have (those funds) rededicated so we can better apply that money?" he said.

Broome said she was disappointed by Hudson's remarks but added she could understand his reaction given how his district, which encompass most of southeast portion of the parish, has been impacted by flooding.

"I can't speak on prioritization around drainage of previous administrations, but I can say that drainage and infrastructure are top priorities for this administration," she said, using her voter-approved $1 billion roads improvement plan as an example. "It's more than traffic mitigation, it's infrastructure too."

Another flood mitigation initiative Broome highlighted was the stormwater master plan the city-parish is also waiting on federal grant funds to complete.

The plan, which has been gestating for a year and a half, involves compiling local hydrology data to help city-parish officials prioritize infrastructure projects related to reducing flood risks parishwide.

The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is hosting a special forum on Aug. 8 during which improvements for drainage efficiencies since the 2016 floods will be the topic of conversation among federal, state leaders and city-parish leaders.

The city-parish's Flood Control Project will be discussed.

Pat Forbes, executive director for the state's Office of Community Development, will explain how the state is utilizing $1.2 billion in HUD flood mitigation and relief funds, as well as watershed-level planning across parish lines. And a representatives from U.S. Congressman Garret Graves' office will give an overview of federal funding streams he procured for the state and parish.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.