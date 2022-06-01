A popular yet controversial Denham Springs tubing company is "closed indefinitely," one of its owners said.
Tiki Tubing LLC, had said on its website last week that it was closed for the summer. But co-owner John Cooper Fore said Wednesday that the company is now "closed indefinitely."
Several weeks ago Fore was booked on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint involving a juvenile victim, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. His wife and co-owner, Patricia Dianne Fore, was booked on sexual battery in a different alleged case days later.
The post last week cited new river safety laws passed by the Livingston Parish Council to keep people safe in the water and "other complications." It also thanked their customers over the years.
"We want to thank the many thousands of our customers who have enjoyed tubing the river with us over the past years," the website says. "It has been fun."
After two Tiki Tubing patrons drowned last summer, the parish government voted to pass new river safety laws in October aimed at preventing future tragedies — an unusual move in a staunchly conservative parish that has generally been reluctant to infringe on small businesses' right to operate.
Council member Garry "Frog" Talbert said this week that the company "had some work to do this year, to meet the ordinance changes, before they could open."
The ordinance requires any company operating on the river to offer customers life jackets, show a safety video for their particular water activity and erect signage along the channel for clarity.