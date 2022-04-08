Over the past 11 years, East Baton Rouge Parish has received more than $60 million from the federal government to address one of its most intractable problems: affordable housing.
Despite the need, 20 percent of that money — about $13.4 million — went to waste or remains unspent, according to an analysis by The Advocate of money received by the city-parish from 2010 to 2021.
The city-parish's own analysis shows the housing situation is stark.
In its 2020 annual report, the city-parish's Planning Commission noted that 42% of renters in East Baton Rouge use more than 35% of their income towards rent, a number affordable-housing advocates consider “rent-burdened”. In some areas, such as North Baton Rouge and Gardere, many people devote more than 50% of their income to rent.
“The parish needs over 20,000 affordable housing units,” said J. Wesley Daniels, Jr., chief executive officer of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority. “We’re behind, and I think we’ll always be behind.”
Yearly funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is supposed to help address that shortage.
But of the $60.6 million received between 2010 and 2021, the city-parish had to pay back about $3 million that wasn't spent in the allotted time and another $1 million that the federal government determined had been mismanaged. An additional $9.7 million was available but still unused when The Advocate conducted its analysis.
The funds come mainly from the federal Community Development Block Grant and the HOME Investment Partnerships programs, which are designed to help local government create affordable housing and expand economic opportunity, primarily for low- to moderate-income families. Depending on which program is tapped, the money can be used on a wide range of efforts that include building affordable new homes, buying property for new residential and commercial developments, rehabbing or demolishing rundown apartments, and giving financial assistance to renters and home buyers.
For most of the past decade, the city-parish agency in charge of the affordable-housing money has been the Office of Community Development.
The Office of Community Development's dysfunction was so bad that, in 2016, the federal government threatened to cut off the city-parish's annual stream of affordable-housing funding. The reason? More than $17 million in grants were at risk of being recaptured at the time because the money had not been spent.
When she took office in 2017, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gutted the Office of Community Development, shifting oversight and management of those funds to Build Baton Rouge, the city-parish’s separate — and independent — redevelopment agency.
But now, just five years later, she’s spending nearly $400,000 to shift that function back under the direct control of City Hall.
While the issue of unspent grant money hasn't improved much under Broome's watch, serious problems within the Office of Community Development existed well before she took office in 2017. Employee turnover, even at the top, has sometimes been so high that federal auditors could barely keep up with who was leading the department. Within the past decade, six people have held the director post.
Andreanecia Morris, who heads Housing NOLA, a non-profit that seeks to improve housing policies in the New Orleans area, describes the job done by Baton Rouge's Office of Community Development as "troubling to say the least, disinterested to say the worse.”
“The system is deeply broken,” Morris said. “Often times, you see things like what has happened in Baton Rouge in majority African-American cities. There seems to be this gentlemen’s agreement that no one will point out how bad others are at their jobs."
Broome said she understands those frustrations, which is why she working hard to "remove the barriers that have become associated with" the Office of Community Development and its many community partners.
"We're trying to revamp things, but that's not an easy process," she said.
A spotty track record
Tara Wicker, who sat for 12 years on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council, said Office of Community Development leaders often completely abandoned action plans that they had drawn up to show how federal grants would be spent.
Wicker said she and her Metro Council colleagues would find themselves in a difficult spot, with community development officials, practically bullying them into approving funding for projects after sitting on grant money so long they were in danger of losing it.
“We used to sit in meetings and say, ‘Don’t bring us anything last minute’,” she recalls. “Anytime you have to send money back to the federal government, it reduces our allocations going forward — and no one wanted that.”
She said such last-minute rushes made it difficult for the Metro Council to vet how the money was being spent and whether projects were properly executed.
“We’d get phone calls from vendors saying they couldn’t get returned calls and couldn’t get projects done,” Wicker says. “Often times, we couldn’t get clear answers to how the money was being spent and if it was being spent according to the project plans the city-parish submitted to HUD.”
Broome said she heard many of the same complaints while campaigning for her first term.
The issues within the Office of Community Development were heavily documented by federal audits of the housing program. Auditors noted a revolving door of employees, projects that were announced but never completed, poor record keeping, and fund mismanagement.
In 2012, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cited four rental projects funded between 2007 and 2010 that weren't completed by the time of the audit.
The city-parish was forced to pay back more than $947,000 on two of the projects, Southern Meadows Apartments and Hope CDC Foster Pointe, for incompletion. The Advocate pressed HUD for further information, but officials didn't respond to multiple queries. Broome’s team couldn’t find any additional details on the two projects.
“I can’t speak specifically on what happened to those, but it’s likely they were cancelled projects,” said Tasha Saunders, current director of the city-parish’s Office of Community Development. “This can often happen after projects go through environmental review. In particular, home projects are hard to get through clearance because you’re doing new construction.”
The money earmarked for proposed developments that don't make it to construction can be allocated to other qualifying projects, but the city-parish could provide no records reflecting if that happened for the Southern Meadows and Foster Pointe — or even showing what progress was ever made on those greenlighted developments.
The two other projects HUD noted were unfinished by the time of the audit were Mallard Crossing and Woodcrest Apartments. The city-parish used grant money to provide "gap" funding for those apartment projects, providing the money that the developers couldn't secure through private financing for the total costs of the projects. Auditors criticized the Office of Community Development for drafting written agreements that failed to include timelines for completion. There’s no indication in city-parish records that either was completed, and HUD failed to respond to inquiries about them.
The city-parish allocated $1.8 million for Mallard Crossing, which was supposed to be a 192-unit apartment complex with at least 39 of the units set aside for low-income families. Woodcrest Apartments, which received $759,554 in funding, was to be a 120-unit complex with 24 reserved for low-income families. The city-parish could not provide any records showing what happened to that money.
In the same report highlighting the incomplete projects, auditors said the city-parish rushed to fund some rental projects with inadequate financial underwriting and a limited staff in place to ensure proper monitoring and oversight.
Three years later, auditors called the city-parish out for not committing nearly $1 million in grant funds to any viable affordable housing projects. The audit also noted the city-parish was in danger of losing $140,308 if that money wasn't allocated soon. The same audit targeted $926,000 earmarked for Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance, which got dinged for not having completed a project within an eight-year period.
Leaders with that organization did not return multiple calls for comment.
“Who’s managing the money is only part of the problem,” said Morris, of the Housing NOLA group. “You have to have a will and vision to solve the issue. That’s what’s lacking.”
Reorganizing — then reorganizing again
After HUD’s threat to cut off federal Community Development Block Grant program funding, Broome in 2017 brokered an agreement with the city-parish’s Redevelopment Authority, now called Build Baton Rouge, to be the administrator of the affordable housing money.
Build Baton Rouge had long focused on buying land and abandoned properties, which the organization primed for redevelopment. Although the city-parish does provide some operational funding, Build Baton Rouge has its own governing board, making it a separate arm of city-parish government.
Tapping Build Baton Rouge to become the administrator of the federal housing funds was supposed to help the city-parish catch up on the backlog of projects that fell into the lap of Broome's administration. The change cut the Office of Community Development down from 41 people to four full-time employees. Broome also convinced the Metro Council to allocate $500,000 of the city-parish budget to Build Baton Rouge to support its operational costs, like staffing, overhead and expenses.
"We did the city a favor," said Chris Tyson, whom Broome recommended to lead the redevelopment authority after taking office. Tyson stepped down from the position in December.
"The city's Office of Community Development was in triage. They had one of the worst non-complying records in the country," Tyson said. "Nobody, including elected officials, understands how bad it was because they didn't understand what was going on in the first place."
Even though Build Baton Rouge was the administrator for housing grant funds for a period of time, HUD still held the city-parish accountable for how funds were allocated. In its arrangement with the city-parish, Tyson said, Build Baton Rouge often fronted the money for HUD-approved initiatives they implemented, which the city-parish then reimbursed them for with the Community Block Grant and HOME money.
Build Baton Rouge did make some progress, overseeing the completion of many older projects and fixing problems such as inadequate documentation and failing to monitor projects over time, the mayor's administration says.
But once things improved enough, federal Housing and Urban Development officials urged Broome's administration to pull things back in-house.
"HUD was very clear all along that they preferred for everything to be managed under the Office of Community Development," Tyson said. "They said, 'Now that you're out of the hole, you can transfer this back,' which was fine for us because all this was an extra burden for Build Baton Rouge."
HUD felt the city-parish’s agreement created conflicts because Build Baton Rouge would be prioritizing and spending grant money on projects launched or backed by its own, separate re-development arm, Saunders added.
Those discussions prompted Broome to reconstitute the Office of Community Development. As part of that, she got the Metro Council in October to OK $400,000 in additional funding for 2022 to staff eight employees.
“It’s much easier to start with a clean slate versus implementing reforms into a flawed system,” Broome said. “I believe what we had to do was reconstruct a system that was built with flaws. We had to deconstruct it, reconfigure it, and we did it to the best of our ability, knowledge and insight to address the issues I was hearing from folks in the community.”
Cashauna Hill, executive director of Louisiana Fair Housing, a non-profit set up to fight discrimination in housing, compliments Broome for her efforts to end the "legacy of mismanagement" that has plagued the affordable housing grant program in the parish. Hill noted that her group worked with the city-parish on a federally required fair housing plan.
“She really has done quite a bit of work to stabilize the department and shift things around where necessary,” Hill said.
Morris, of Housing NOLA, isn't convinced that things will get better.
“I’m not a fan of shifting responsibility. It’s akin to, 'Let’s study this issue without acting on it.' " she said. “I know all the people involved. I like all the people involved. But I don’t see that Mayor Broome has prioritized where they could be successful.”
Broome begs to differ, noting the $500,000 she funneled into Build Baton Rouge along with the first restructuring. She characterizes the changes over the past few years as a new start.
“There’s always room for improvement, but as they say, we’re not what we used to be,” she said.