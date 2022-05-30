When someone struggling with substance abuse decides to seek treatment, every second counts.
"You really don’t want someone who has an addiction to say, 'I finally want to begin treatment' — but it’s not available that day," said Traci Perry, the opioid treatment authority at the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Behavioral Health.
The Health Department's goal is for patients to find treatment providers in less than 45 minutes around the state. They are expanding when people are able to access those providers, moving to make BAART/BayMark Programs Northshore in Hammond a 24/7 site.
"When they are ready to begin treatment, you really don’t want to delay," Perry said.
Opioid-involved deaths increased by 67% between 2019 and 2020, according to the most recent data from the Louisiana Opioid Data and Surveillance System, which collects data certified by coroners. There has been a 514% increase between 2012 to 2020.
Perry said the clinic expansion in Hammond is critical because nearby Washington Parish has some of the highest rates of opioid overdose deaths in the state per capita. A Bogalusa site will open soon, but until then, the Hammond location is vital for those seeking help.
Hammond was also selected because of the high rate of opioid prescriptions in the area, she said.
The type of treatment the clinic offers — Medication-Assisted Treatment — is proven and effective, providers say. It involves using less-addictive drugs such as Suboxone or methadone to wean people off opioids, combined with counseling and behavioral health therapies to help patients find healthy coping mechanisms.
"The evidence is behind it and the science is behind it," said Lonnie Granier, who handles policy and advocacy for nonprofit behavioral health provider Odyssey House Louisiana. "We are truly supportive in the provider community of what the state is doing to expand MAT services. Every individual with a substance use disorder should have access to treatment based on their individual need."
Granier is also an administrator for the statewide association of treatment provider agencies. People have different needs, he said, so their treatment models should fit those individual needs — whether someone requires low doses of methadone, for instance, or a monthly injection of Vivitrol.
Certain people may require some form of medication for the rest of their lives, he said, while others may more easily transition away from substance use.
Opioid use disorder is a chronic brain disease, experts have said time and again. The treatment community has struggled to shift public opinion from viewing the disease as a moral issue or a personal failing.
Instead, they say, it should be treated as a public health issue.
"There is stigma even within the health care community and with other behavioral health providers," Perry said. "As long as you let stigma exist and not chip away at it, people overdose and die."
Opioid treatment providers like the one in Hammond are not residential, allowing people to continue to work their jobs and keep a degree of privacy when trying to seek treatment, Perry said. They are "centered around navigating your life while you’re in treatment,” she said.
They offer counseling, drug screens and physician visits alongside medication.
The Hammond clinic has started moving to 24/7 services in the last couple of weeks, adding a second shift and working on staffing a third. Already two people have arrived during those late hours to get help, Perry said.
"LDH hopes to increase access to services because we think that people can recover," Perry said. "And treatment does work."
Anyone suffering from an opioid addiction in the Hammond area can get help at BAART/BayMark Programs Northshore by calling (985) 419-1666.