When the pandemic hit in early 2020, CASA executive director Liz Betz worried about the impact it would have on Louisiana’s most vulnerable young residents.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a national organization that pairs volunteers with abused or neglected children as they navigate the complicated juvenile court system in various states.
By giving advocates one case at a time, each child can get the kind of individual attention they might not receive elsewhere in the foster care system, Betz explained. However, a pandemic-prompted volunteer shortage has made that difficult.
“The pandemic affected everybody in some way,” she said. “If you’re ill or caring for a family member or lost your job, it’s really hard to volunteer while dealing with that. COVID put so many challenges out there for everybody.”
CASA was founded in 1976 by Seattle juvenile court judge David W. Soukup after Soukup felt he often had insufficient information to make life-changing court decisions for abused children. Today, CASA is made up of 950 local organizations and programs in 49 states and boasts a network of more than 93,200 volunteers who serve roughly 242,000 children annually.
Appointed by judges, volunteers go through extensive background checks and complete a number of classes and trainings before they’re matched with a child, Betz said. In general, CASA limits each volunteer to one case in order to maintain a manageable workload and allow them to stay matched with the child or children for as long as they’re in the system.
“CASA is the perfect example of a community taking responsibility for a problem,” she said. “The government can only do so much child protection in juvenile court — those professionals have huge caseloads — and so this is community volunteers getting in the thick of things and helping to make a difference for these children.”
After being matched with a case, advocates work alongside legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure courts have all the information they need to make well-informed decisions for each child.
For those who work with these children in the foster care system day-to-day, the purpose the program serves is clear.
“When you’re 6, 7, 8 years old and something bad is happening, it can be hard to find an adult to take (you) seriously,” said Gregory Lasseigne, who began volunteering in 2018 as an undergraduate student at Louisiana State University and currently advocates for a 2-year-old boy. “Being able to advocate for a child, I can be like, ‘Hey, this is what my foster kid told me. I want to fix it.’”
Valeka Matthews has worked with the same child, now a teen, since she first joined CASA five years ago. Children who have been in and out of the system for years often have very different needs, she explained.
“Due to the emotional rollercoaster my kid is on, she pushes me away a lot, but she does realize I’m here for her when she needs me,” Matthews said. “When they have their own mindset, it can be very challenging, but it’s always worth it.”
According to 2019 state submissions to the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System (NCANDS), the average caseload per year for a DCF worker in Louisiana hovers around 100, with roughly 30 open cases at any given time. The Child Welfare League of America recommends workers take on no more than 15 open cases at a time.
“In every state, (social workers) are overworked and under-paid to an extreme degree,” said Nicole Falkenheiner, a volunteer since 2019 who oversees the care of a 2-year-old girl.
This overload means caseworkers have less time and energy to spend with each family, Falkenheiner explained, increasing the likelihood of important information falling through the cracks.
She added that the pandemic has only made things worse, putting even more pressure on an already overburdened system.
“(At CASA) we have one case and one case only,” she said. “Because of that, our voice carries weight with judges, and we can help move the case along. Sometimes things get lost in the mix, and we’re here to refocus and say, ‘Hey, we’re all here to fight for the best for this child.’”
M.E. Cormier joined CASA as a volunteer in 2015 and now oversees two baby girls.
Like many other advocates since the start of the pandemic, she’s only been able to keep up with her children through FaceTime.
“It’s definitely changed the dynamic,” Cormier said.
Until data for 2021 is released next year, Betz said it will be difficult to measure COVID’s full impact on Louisiana’s foster children — and, in turn, the organization. As things stand, however, she estimated CASA now has around 70 children in East Baton Rouge Parish with no advocate.
She noted that it’s not yet clear whether the waiting list is due to an increase in children in the foster care system or a decrease in volunteers.
“In January, we’ll look over data from the past year: how many kids came into care, was there an uptick, how many volunteers are active?” Betz said. “We know it’s probably going to be less than 2019.”
What they do know, she continued, is that they need more advocates.
“We would normally see a little hiccup like this after say, a hurricane or another natural disaster,” she said. “But the pandemic has been so much broader than that.”
Those interested in learning more about becoming a CASA volunteer can visit the organization’s website at nationalcasagal.org.
“There are some serious situations these children find themselves in, and it’s important to have advocates who can be there for them,” Cormier said. “Someone needs to be the squeaky wheel to make sure they have a safe and healthy home.”