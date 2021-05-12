Work is officially underway on a new exit to College Drive from the I-10/I-12 split. State officials hope the project will tame one of the most notorious traffic bottlenecks in the city, where cars coming from I-10 to College have to merge across several open lanes of traffic.
You can read all about the project here. And this graphic explains what the interstate system and exit will look like:
Having trouble visualizing how this will work? Here's how you'll drive once construction is done:
If you're headed westbound on I-12
- If you want to stay on the interstate, you'll veer left on new lanes that will go under the the bridge that carries I-10. You will be driving parallel to I-12 eastbound.
- If you want to get off at College, you'll stay on what's currently I-12, which is becoming an exit ramp.
If you're headed westbound on I-10
- If you want to stay on the interstate, you'll do as you do now, taking the bridge over both lanes of I-12, but keeping to the left.
- If you want to get off the interstate, you'll take the bridge over both lanes of I-12, but keep to the right, where the road will turn into College Drive exit.
If you're headed eastbound on either I-10 or I-12
- Your route won't be changing. However, if you're on I-12 headed east, the westbound lane will be running closer and parallel to your lane.