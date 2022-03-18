When a cohort of Louisiana State Police showed up at a fellow trooper’s house to search for drugs, they sparked a confrontation that led to the trooper struggling with his wife over an LSP-issued rifle and eventually shooting himself, his family says in a lawsuit.
State Police leaders knew Trooper August McKay struggled with a mental crisis when they ordered the search, but didn't take basic steps that could have prevented his death, the suit claims — a case that shows under-discussed psychiatric pressures faced by law enforcement, one expert said.
The 18-page complaint filed late last year in federal court on behalf of McKay’s surviving family describes events surrounding his sudden death at home in Franklinton in December of 2020. State Police initially released few details about what happened, saying only that the trooper, assigned to Troop L in the rural Florida Parishes, “suffered an untimely death” while the subject of a criminal probe.
The complaint by McKay’s family says that when he died, some of his State Police colleagues were looking into allegations that McKay faked prescriptions to get drugs from a pharmacy near his house.
A team of troopers on Dec. 29, 2020, got a warrant to search McKay's home for pills and pharmacy receipts. They also sought any electronics "that can be used to produce or manufacture fraudulent computer-generated prescriptions,” the complaint says.
When they served the warrant, only two officers — Sgt. Rohn Bordelon and Trooper David LaCroix — were supposed to approach the house in order to keep McKay from “panicking,” the complaint says. Two other troopers waiting nearby would then enter the house and seize McKay’s LSP equipment, tell him he was being placed on administrative leave and explain the investigation.
The remaining troopers would wait at a fire department under a mile away to help search the house.
When Bordelon and LaCroix knocked on the door around 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, McKay was out getting breakfast. His wife invited the officers into the house, where they talked for a few minutes.
Moments later, troopers at the fire station told their counterparts in the house that McKay had just driven past them on his way home.
When he arrived home, LaCroix and Bordelon led him outside to an LSP unit. But after troopers explained that they had a warrant to search the house, he was allowed back inside, the complaint says, to use the bathroom. As LaCroix and Bordelon looked on, McKay walked from the bathroom to the master bedroom.
McKay’s wife followed, and asked why the troopers were there.
The plan, if McKay started a confrontation, was for troopers inside the house to “back out.”
So, when McKay grabbed his LSP-issued Bushmaster .223 semi-automatic rifle — a weapon in the family of the U.S. military’s M-4 and M-16 rifles — from the master bedroom, Bordelon and LaCroix fled.
McKay and his wife struggled over the gun.
He broke free, the complaint says, and shot himself dead with the high-powered firearm.
His family claims that at least some agents on the scene were “intimately familiar” with McKay. So they knew he had been in a “very vulnerable and unpredictable emotional state” due to unspecified issues unrelated to the investigation but linked to his employment, the family argues.
Saying the troopers should have foreseen a likelihood of “serious harm,” the family seeks damages for mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and attorneys’ costs.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a court filing disputed the suit, saying that many those named as defendants — including LSP superintendent Lamar Davis, and the troopers who stayed at the fire department — didn’t play a role in McKay’s death.
And while he called the incident "tragic," Landry questioned that the facts of that morning showed culpability by the troopers involved.
Attorneys for the McKay family and a State Police spokesperson did not return requests for comment Friday.
Ashley Heiberger, a former police captain in Pennsylvania who now works as a police procedure expert, said the troopers could have decided at two points to handle the situation differently in ways that could have brought a better outcome.
For one thing, she said, the troopers at the fire station could have decided to conduct a traffic stop on McKay when he drove past them. Second, she added, the two troopers who led McKay back into the house could have kept him outside and avoided a struggle over the rifle.
Heiberger said the case also reflects a bigger issue: For a long time, mental health has gone largely undiscussed in law enforcement.
“Law enforcement is a tremendously stressful occupation,” Heiberger said. “I don’t mean to suggest it’s the only one — but it’s one of the most. And it’s only in recent years that we’ve started paying attention to the mental health of the men and women in the field.”
Amid COVID-19, experts in Louisiana have grown increasingly anxious over surging mental health crises as pandemic lockdowns, a dearth of healthcare and support services and the pandemic-induced recession have worn people down.
Such struggles have already yielded tragic results for law enforcement officers. Last year, Lafayette sheriff’s deputy Clyde Kerr III posted haunting videos where he ruminated on mental health needs in policing and his personal struggles to reconcile his identity as a Black man with an occupation under scrutiny for disproportionate brutality against Black people.
He later shot himself to death on the sheriff’s office steps.
McKay’s death came a few months after the agency admitted that the trooper fell through cracks in its internal discipline process. He should have received a letter of reprimand for allegedly using a racial slur towards a colleague, but his troop commander failed to deliver the missive.
State Police officials said the criminal investigation was not connected to McKay’s prior disciplinary case.
A pretrial conference for the family's lawsuit is set for March 29, records show.
Mental health resources for people in the Baton Rouge Area are available at the following locations:
- Children's Behavioral Health at 422 Colonial Drive
- North Baton Rouge Behavioral Health at 7855 Howell Boulevard
- Capital Area Recovery Program at 2455 Wooddale Boulevard
- Baton Rouge Behavioral Health at 2751 Wooddale Blvd