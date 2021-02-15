The first chance for ice to melt in the Baton Rouge area — after the storm that has shut down travel, knocked out power and caused curfews — will come Wednesday, the National Weather Service says.

That's when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing at about 9 a.m. and keep on rising into the high 50s.

Although no more rain or sleet is expected in the next few days, forecasters still expect night-time temperatures in the teens for the Baton Rouge area Monday, keeping ice on the trees, ground and roads.

Temperatures on Tuesday will get only to the mid-thirties, with a high at 35 degrees Fahrenheit, "so the ice will stick around," Manning said.

Ice may start melting in the couple of hours the temperature is above freezing on Tuesday, she said, but it will refreeze when temperatures drop back into the 20s on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m., however, temperatures will rise above freezing and keep climbing to the 50s, bringing ice-free roads at some point.

The temperatures will stay above freezing all day and night Wednesday, said Danielle Manning, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell.

"It depends on how much ice there is on individual roads" but there's light at the end of the tunnel, Manning said.