The body of Louisiana World War II veteran David Saunders, which was dissected before a paying audience in Oregon last month, was returned to Louisiana during the weekend, bringing his family some solace following the shocking revelation of what happened after his widow donated his remains to science.

Saunders' body was shipped on a Southwest flight from Las Vegas to New Orleans on Saturday after the Oct. 17 public dissection prompted public outcry. Reporters with KING-TV in Seattle exposed the event and helped identify Saunders.

A company called Death Science organized the dissection — and charged up to $500 for tickets — after procuring the cadaver from Med Ed Labs, an intermediary based in Vegas.

Saunders, 98, died from COVID in August. He spent his early childhood in New Orleans, then lived in Chalmette for decades and relocated to Baker after Hurricane Katrina. He left behind his wife and many other extended family members.

The shipment had initially been scheduled for Friday, but was delayed after Med Ed officials brought the body to the airport in a previously used shipping container, according to the family. Southwest refused the cargo until the cadaver was transferred to a new container.

"Cadaver shipping containers are reused on a regular basis," Med Ed manager Obteen Nassiri said in an email Monday. "The airlines asked us to pack the donor in a new shipping tray."

The shipping tray in question was made of heavy cardboard with a wooden base, designed specifically for shipping cadavers via air.

Staff members at Church Funeral Services and Crematory collected the body from New Orleans and brought it to their St. Amant location.

Saunders will be cremated and laid to rest following a memorial service, relatives said.

His great-nephew Hal Adkins viewed the body Monday morning and confirmed it was the right one.

"He was butchered," Adkins said after the viewing. "It was like the diagrams you see of a butchered pig or cow, the different cuts of meat."

Adkins called the story about the used shipping container unbelievable, the latest blow to an already outraged family. Relatives are struggling to understand the complete lack of respect for a man who placed his life on the line to defend American values during World War II, Adkins said.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who also viewed the cadaver Monday morning, said it looked very different from the results of a traditional autopsy.

"Every muscle, bone and joint was exposed, then sewed back up," he said. "I've never seen a body like that."

Death Science, the company that took the lead in organizing the public dissection, claims it was an educational event for both "the general public and industry professionals."

The event was linked to the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, which travels across the country and purports to attract "lovers of the strange, unusual and bizarre" with items including taxidermy, preserved specimens, horror-inspired artwork and creepy clothing. VIP ticketholders sat inches from the dissection table while an anatomist spent hours carving into the corpse and removing various organs.

Adkins said having the body of "Uncle David" back home in Louisiana gives the family some solace.

"We look forward to a proper memorial service," Adkins said. "He's really home in heaven, we know that. But we're glad he's here now, and we can honor him and give him the dignity that he deserves."