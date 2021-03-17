Gov. John Bel Edwards said it's possible fans will be able to pack the stands at the Superdome and Tiger Stadium in the fall, but suggested that's only possible if the people of Louisiana commit to getting vaccinated.

LSU's Athletic Director Scott Woodward earlier this week said he's hopeful that Tiger Stadium will be able to host 100,000 fans come September.

+4 LSU allows limited tailgating at spring sports for first time since COVID pandemic began LSU loosened its restrictions on pregame tailgating for spring sports, allowing limited gatherings on campus before games for the first time s…

When asked by radio host Jim Engster whether he thinks that's possible during the governor's monthly call-in show Wednesday, Edwards said it's "certainly possible," but said the people of Louisiana have it within their "collective control" to decide when the state returns to normalcy.

"I played baseball from a very young age. When you hit the ball you have to run all the way through the base, and we're not at first base yet," Edwards said. "We've got to run all the way through, we've got to get people vaccinated as quickly as we can, slow the transmission and then hopefully we will be in a position to achieve much more normalcy."

With an influx of doses expected to arrive at the beginning of April, Edwards said the next month-and-a-half will be a make-or-break moment in overcoming the virus.

"We really have the opportunity over the next six weeks or so, I think, to put ourselves in a much, much better position, but we've got to beat it," Edwards said.

Edwards dramatically expanded vaccine eligibility last week to include anyone 16 and older with one of two dozen broadly defined health conditions. That includes anyone who is definitionally "overweight," which covers roughly 70% of the state's population.

+3 Who's now eligible for coronavirus vaccines in Louisiana? Here's the list of health conditions Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include people 16 and up with certain health conditions.