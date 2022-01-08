Five-and-a-half years after their old building was destroyed in the 2016 floods, Central Private School celebrated the opening of its brand-new Gurney Road campus with an emotional ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.
Hundreds of students, families, teachers and administrators packed into the front circle of the new building.
“Today we stand on the other side of the waters,” said Robert Martin, head of the school. “We are strong, we are resilient, and we are extremely blessed.”
In 2016, flooding destroyed the school’s middle-high school building, its administration offices, cafeteria and lower elementary buildings and also damaged all remaining buildings on campus, displacing hundreds of students, teachers and administrators.
Classes were temporarily moved to Zoar Baptist Church and First Baptist Church until FEMA granted the campus enough money to buy six temporary buildings, where the student body remained for the next several years.
Construction of the new school finally began in May 2020 at a plot on the corner of Gurney and Joor Roads that was purchased through a loan taken out on behalf of seven Board of Directors.
Located near the city center, the new campus was intentionally built on a higher plot of land less prone to flooding.
“We moved because we were in a floodplain and so every time it rained, the road would get flooded and they would have to cancel school,” said Katie Laurent, the school’s director of advancement. “Then the flood of 2016 pretty much demolished all of our buildings. It’s been a long process to rebuild, but we’re really excited about it.”
The reopening was especially meaningful for Cathe Hunt, whose four children and three grandchildren all attended Central Private.
“We’re so excited about the new complex,” she said as she made her way inside the building for a tour.
The current phase of the new campus project includes the high school wing, which will also temporarily house the middle school, and a new gymnasium. Grades six through 12 begin classes at the new facilities on Monday.
Central Private isn’t the only school destroyed in the 2016 floods slated to reopen Monday.
In December, Denham Springs Elementary allowed fourth-grade students a sneak peek at their new facility, construction for which began in October 2019.
One of three Livingston Parish schools to be declared “substantially damaged” by FEMA following the floods, the school’s new 80,000-square-foot campus is the parish’s first two-story elementary building and boasts a number of upgrades, including classrooms with dry-erase walls and a dedicated STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) lab.
“It’s just unbelievable,” Principal Gail DeLee told The Advocate last month. “The process has been a long process. The students have had to do without a lot.”