Update: 2:26 p.m.: The National Weather Service confirmed on Friday that four weak tornadoes hit the greater Baton Rouge area during severe weather Thursday that sparked flash-flooding in parts of Baton Rouge, Livingston and Ascension parishes.

The tally of tornadoes from the late spring storm front that dropped upwards of 6 to 7 inches of rain on Baton Rouge has steadily risen Friday afternoon as Weather Service storm damage assessment teams turn in their findings from the field to the service's regional office in Slidell.

EF-1 tornadoes hit in Convent in St. James Parish, in Livingston Parish near La. 42 and Taylor and Satsuma roads outside Frost and in Ascension Parish in the Galvez area near La. 44.

Benjamin Schott, meteorologist in charge at the Weather Service office in Slidell, added Friday that an EF-0 tornado hit in Assumption Parish near Paincourtville.

The federal agency confirmed Thursday night that a weak tornado also hit the Baton Rouge General hospital parking lot earlier in the day on Bluebonnet Boulevard in the city-parish.

The tornado in St. James, which was six miles north of Convent, had maximum winds of 105 mph and a damage path of 75 yards wide as it went through the parish about 9:35 a.m. The twister was caught on video going across River Road, a Weather Service report says.

The confirmed tornado in Ascension east of Prairieville struck about 9:10 a.m. Thursday with maximum winds of 105 mph, dropping trees on homes and power lines down along the east side of La. 44.

Schott said early reports show the path of the Ascension tornado went from the southeast to the northwest between Sycamore Avenue east of La. 44 to Cortez Drive west of La. 44 before turning due north toward Beech Street.

Information on other wind incidents in Ascension was pending Friday afternoon.

Original: A weak tornado ripped through the Baton Rouge General parking lot early Thursday near Bluebonnet Boulevard, flipping and otherwise damaging cars.

The National Weather Service office in Slidell confirmed late Thursday night that an EF-1 tornado passed by the hospital about 8:20 a.m. as a severe rain storm pummeled the Baton Rouge area with upwards of six to seven inches of rain, an online report says.

According the Weather Service report, a survey team later found the "small and short-lived" tornado cut a damage path that was 25 to 50 yards wide at a near the hospital.

Teams were still investigating on Friday other suspected tornado strikes on Thursday in Livingston, Ascension, St. James and Assumption parishes, though the small apparent twister in Convent was caught on video as it smashed trees, caused power lines to spark and crossed River Road.

St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel said Friday the winds damaged trees in the area but no homes or the structures were damaged by the winds or were flooded in the rain.

Under the enhanced Fujita scale, the benchmark measurement system for tornado intensity, an EF-1 tornado can have winds of 73 to 112 mph.

In Ascension, parish emergency officials said only two structures were flooded, a home and a business.

Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parish officials said Friday they were still assessing and tallying flooding and other damage in their parish.

In a statement, Ascension officials said Livingston and Ascension water commission and the National Weather Service were working together to monitor water levels on the Amite River and Amite River Diversion Canal that separates the two parishes.

But Ascension officials said the Amite was more than three feet below flood stage early Friday and, despite additional rain expected Friday, the runoff is not expected to have an significant impact on water levels in the river or Diversion Canal that could force closures.

Parish President Kenny Matassa also made a declaration of emergency Thursday to allow for the collection of vegetative debris only that is placed on the road right of way. Pickup wil occur through the weekend.

Volunteers from The Church of St. Amant, the Cajun Navy and Baton Rouge Area Salvation Army have been with Ascension officials and are available to help any resident who may need assistance, Ascension officials said. The Red Cross has asked any resident who may need assistance to contact them at (800) 733-2767, parish officials said.

