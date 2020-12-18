Cases of the novel coronavirus inside the Ascension Parish utility department forced quarantines last month that interrupted meter reading for nearly half of the water customers in Donaldsonville but did not affect water distribution or quality, parish officials said.
Seven employees in the Parish Utilities of Ascension system had to had to be quarantined in early November and another was taken to the emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.
Parish officials said customers whose meters were not read were not billed for that month -- those bills show up in December -- but those nearly 1,500 affected customers could face bills in January with two months of water use to pay for unless they continue paying this month anyway.
Parish officials say they are working out a payment plan for customers who won't be able to afford two months of usage upfront in their January bills.
The instance is another example of how the virus, in little and large ways, has affected businesses, government and life, even as hope for normalcy is on the horizon with the arrival of new vaccines.
John Diez, the parish's chief administrative officer, said the parish also had to offer PUA customers a payment plan for their bills earlier in the pandemic because some customers had faced their own financial difficulties. Now the virus was forcing another adjustment, he said, but this time due to its effects on the government.
"So, it's impacting both sides of the equation, both the customer's ability to pay as well as us," Diez said in an interview Friday.
The parish-run system serves around 3,400 customers largely in the city of Donaldsonville.
On Thursday night, Parish President Clint Cointment informed the Parish Council about viral quarantines and the resulting the billing problems as he urged residents to continue to be vigilant against the virus, noting that the parish's positivity rate was 13.6%.
That's a less than one percentage point drop from the prior week of data but still above the 10% threshold that state health officials watch for as a sign for troubling viral spread.
"We need all of our citizens to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing," Cointment said. "I know the holiday session this year will be tough for all of us, but it's very important to move forward."
Positivity rate shows the share of positive cases turned up in a given batch of tests. Higher percentages can be indicative of higher rates of community spread.
New cases between Sunday and Thursday in Ascension Parish have risen by one-third compared with the prior two weeklong periods, from around 330 per weekly period to 530 new cases in this most recent six-day period. Friday's data for the full week will only push that increase higher.
Cointment said the affected utility employees were quarantined for 10 days and had to have negative COVID-19 tests before they returned to work.
"To say the least, this limited ability to complete all the meter readings; however, there was no effect on water supply or quality," he said.
He said the system received help from the city of Gonzales to keep up operations, a second time the city has helped during the pandemic.
In addition to the payment plan, penalties and late fees will be waived for the affected customers through the first quarter of 2021.
While affected customers won't receive a bill this month for their November usage, parish officials asked them to pay the amount that they had paid for October's usage and, if they do, they shouldn't see a significant change in their bills in January.
Cointment, however, faced criticism from one of two west bank councilmen who represent the Donaldsonville area over the billing issues.
Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas Jr. thanked Cointment for his report to the council but questioned why Cointment had not contacted him personally earlier, as he had the other west bank councilman, Joel Robert, when Thomas faced calls from constituents about large December water bills.
"What's the difference between me and Joel? I'm an elected official just like he is," Thomas asked.
Cointment responded later that he had been on vacation in Mexico until Thursday and offered his apology.
"I had a busy day today with my first day back from vacation," Cointment said. "So I apologize to all the councilmen, including you, Mr. Thomas, for not contacting you all. Please accept my apology for a busy day."
Thomas has regularly faulted the Cointment administration in public meetings about a lack of communication with him and for its focus on matters on the west bank. He said Thursday the billing problem was the latest incidence of that.
But, in an interview Friday, Diez said he had spoken with Thomas four to five times in past two days about the utility billing situation and options for payment plans. Diez said those efforts have been part of a pattern of the administration trying to keep Thomas informed.
"I've taken Coach to lunch to discuss issues more than any other two council members combined," Diez said.