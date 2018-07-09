Investigators believe a trespasser shooting fireworks from the roof of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 5000 block of Highland Road started a smoldering fire early Monday morning, officials said.
Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after 2 a.m., and the fire was extinguished about 10 minutes later, said Curt Monte, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman.
Monte said firefighters contained the fire to the exterior roof of the building, but the store did receive some interior water damage.
Monte said employees were assessing the damage, but the store will remain open for business.
No one was injured.