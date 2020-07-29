A lawsuit filed Monday claims Councilman LaMont Cole no longer lives in the district he represents on the Metro Council and argues he should be disqualified from running for reelection — and potentially removed from the council.
The petition was submitted by Gwendolyn and Tom Stone, both constituents of Cole's District 7. They say Cole currently resides at 438 Bellewood Drive, which is located one block outside of the district's boundaries.
The lawsuit claims the address is listed on Cole's drivers license and voter registration documents. The Parish Assessor also lists Cole as the owner of the property.
The East Baton Rouge Plan of Government requires council members to be both a qualified voter and resident of the district they represent. If that qualification is not met, the "office shall at once become vacant."
Attorney Andrew Murrell, the spokesperson for the St. George incorporation movement, is representing Gwendolyn and Tom Stone in their petition. LaMont Cole is one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the incorporation of St. George.
Cole declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims Cole improperly listed his domicile address as 665 N. 39th Street when he qualified for reelection on Friday. That is "an abandoned property without working electricity," the petition states.
A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday before Judge Trudy White. The judge will have 24 hours after hearing the case to render a judgment.