Expectant parents had an opportunity Saturday to learn about safe sleep practices at Baby Grand, an event organized by Woman’s Hospital.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark's team hosted a booth at the event to inform soon-to-be parents on how to prevent infant deaths as part of their Safe Sleeping Education Campaign.

Clark has been working for two years to educate parents and caregivers about how to prevent babies from dying from positional asphyxia, which happens when an infant suffocates from sleeping in a bed with an adult or in a crib crowded with bedding or stuffed toys.

Since forming a Safe Sleeping Task Force in 2016, Clark said, sleep-related infant deaths plunged from 17 then to six last year.

His initiative focuses on the ABC’s of Safe Sleeping – that a baby should sleep “alone,” on his “back,” in a “crib.”

Clark said caregivers may create hazardous sleep environments for their infants because they rely on family traditions, or lack accurate information about the dangers.

For instance, when a couple is expecting a baby, they often end up purchasing matching pillows and blankets, crib bumper pads and stuffed animals for their newborn — all suffocation risks when placed in a bed or crib with a resting baby.

“That stuff’s for adults to look at,” Clark said. “It’s cute, but little infants don’t need that.”

He added all a baby really needs is a flat surface that has a fitted sheet. If the baby is cold, the solution is not to pile on more blankets, but rather to adjust the thermostat.

“What we know about these is they’re 100 percent preventable,” Clark said, “These are real, simple things to do to completely save a child’s life.”

Clark’s educational mission doesn’t just apply to new and expectant parents, however. He has also begun to inform first-responders about how to recognize signs of an unsafe sleep environment when they are in people’s homes so they can talk to parents about safe sleeping strategies.

Through a grant from local nonprofit Lexlee’s Kids, Inc., Clark has also been able to give away free cribs to parents like these who may not have safe sleep options for their baby.

Clark said that the only qualification to receive a free crib from his office is that the caregiver doesn’t have access to a crib and that the infant is younger than 12 months old.