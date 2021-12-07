St. Helena Parish schools made a sharp about-face on COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, increasing restrictions after four students tested positive for the virus over the past two weeks.

The school system, which enrolls some 1,200 students across the rural parish, will require masks in classrooms and on busses; is returning to assigned seating in classrooms; and is asking students to sign up for weekly COVID tests, among other precautions, according to a statement on the district's website.

"Please remain diligent during these two weeks before the Christmas (and) New Year holidays," the school district said.

While Louisiana has avoided rising COVID-19 cases reported in other states during the fall, experts are urging diligence as scientists study possible health effects of the virus's new Omicron variant, which entered the state last week.

With just over 10,000 residents, St. Helena Parish is one of three Louisiana parishes currently facing a "low" risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Schools here have taken a cautious approach to pandemic safety in the past.

As Louisiana was emerging from its worst-ever surge of the virus driven by the Delta variant in August, the district tested some 400 students after 10 tested positive during routine surveillance testing.The district encourages all students to get vaccinated against the virus — a stance that has stirred controversy elsewhere.

Unvaccinated students "are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated," the district said after reporting the handful of new cases.

Vaccines — and, now, booster shots — remain the safest and most effective protection against the virus, health officials say.

That's true for children as well as adults: Kids between the ages of five and 11 are now authorized to get the jab, according to the CDC.