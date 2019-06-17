Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker said Monday conversations surrounding regulating the operation of short-term rentals in the city-parish has expanded as more and more neighborhoods reach out with concerns about the growing industry.

"It's a new industry, and we aren't sure how it will grow," Wicker told the Baton Rouge Press Club. "It's having enough of an impact locally for us to be concerned."

The discussion thus far over city-parish regulations for short-term rentals, commonly known as Airbnbs, has mostly been focused in the Spanish Town Historic District.

Residents in the neighborhood near downtown Baton Rouge have been pressuring city-parish leaders for guidelines similar to those adopted in other cities throughout the country, including New Orleans, which include strict provisions that requiring property owners live on-site for short-term rentals.

Spanish Town residents have previously said a growing number of short-term rentals in their neighborhood has led to excessive noise and parking issues.

Making it mandatory for property-owners to live on site would also stop the trend of outside developers coming into the community and renovating dilapidated properties just to flip them into what they call "mini-motels," which would destroy the charm and camaraderie that defines their community.

A proposed ordinance was circulated last month that drew ire from Spanish Town residents because it included a cap on the number that could be operation at one time in the historic neighborhood.

Residents were concerned that stipulation could potentially work in the favor of outside developers who could use whatever pull they have at City Hall to secure the limited amount of permits available for short-term rentals, thereby blocking them for renting out their rooms if they wanted to in the future.

Wicker gave no timeline regarding when the Metro Council would possibly vote on proposed measures but said she hopes community meetings will be held by the end of the summer to get more residential input given how unique neighborhood concerns and issues will be as the conversation expands.