Gov. John Bel Edwards broke his silence Wednesday on the recent death of baby Jahrei Paul, who died from fentanyl one week after state child welfare officials received an urgent warning about his family members using drugs.
Paul died on Halloween and The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported details about his death on Nov. 4, including records from his case file that indicated the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services had been warned about his family 10 days before his death. Paul's death is the second in four months in which a child has died from fentanyl after DCFS was warned ahead of time.
Edwards, who is responsible for appointing the DCFS secretary, said in an interview with WBRZ on Wednesday that the case represented a failure.
"Obviously, very, very tragic that this child died while in the custody of the father," the governor said. "And obviously there were failures in terms of the implementation of new policies and procedures. Those things didn’t happen. We are still working to get to the bottom of them but I’m not going to sugar coat it, that was an absolute failure."
The Advocate | The Times-Picayune repeatedly requested comments since last week from the governor on the baby's death and DCFS' performance. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the governor pointed to the comments Edwards made to WBRZ.
Edwards defended some of DCFS' actions, noting that the caller who reported the family said Paul's mother was using drugs even though she was in jail at the time and he was in his father's care when he died. Still, DCFS never followed up on the tip, despite labeling it as "priority 2," which is supposed to require a 48-hour response.
The caller had also specifically warned that they were afraid a child might die.
Edwards said it's "less clear" that a worker handling the case in a timely matter would have changed the outcome.
"But I don’t want that to in any way diminish what I said earlier," he said. "There was obviously a failure to implement faithfully the new policies and procedures that had been announced. We had failures of supervisors because it was a supervisor who was actually assigned this particular case. So all of that troubles me greatly and we are still working to figure it out and exactly what happened, who’s responsible, and as soon as I have more than that to tell you, I’ll tell you."
Despite calls from some legislators last week to resign, DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said in a news conference Monday that she planned to retain her job. She said she serves at the pleasure of the governor, and that they'd been in "lockstep" on the situation.
Asked directly if he still had confidence Walters on Wednesday, Edwards told WBRZ, "yeah, as soon as I have more on that, I’ll tell you."