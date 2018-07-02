Southern University's Baton Rouge campuses will be closed on Tuesday for a planned outage so that electricity provider Entergy can make a repair at the substation that feeds the campus. Also, a permanent repair will be made to the switch gear that caused the outage earlier this month.
Campuses include Southern University Baton Rouge, Southern University Law Center and Southern University Ag Center.
All campuses Southern University System, including those in New Orleans and Shreveport, will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Independence Day. Normal operations will resume on all campuses on Thursday.