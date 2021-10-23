After cable and internet service went down throughout south Louisiana, restaurants and other businesses battling Friday night crowds faced considerable backlogs as the outage forced them to revert to cash payments.

“It was a weird situation,” said Christian Ablak, manager of Pluckers Wing Bar in Baton Rouge, who said his dining room was packed with customers when the outage occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

While his staff has dealt with such system failures in the past, Ablak said Friday’s was notable because it extended to the business terminals, which slowed the ordering process down so much, his kitchen was forced to close 45 minutes earlier than usual.

“If the internet goes down we can still function, we just have to adapt,” Ablak said. “But It seemed like last night was affecting (us) weirdly, and we’re not sure why.”

Cox Communications announced cable and internet service had gone down for many customers in both the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas.

The company later blamed the outage, which lasted for upward of 11 hours, on “voltage issues,” but did not divulge any further details or elaborate on the scope of the problem. Cox spokeswoman Tracy Wirtz said the issue originated at the company’s Baton Rouge plant and was fixed by engineers.

The effects were widespread, however, with many businesses reporting a similar experience to that of the Pluckers staff.

“Our service was interrupted about midway through our massive dinner rush, so we had to have all of our credit card systems do processing offline,” said Juju Abadie, manager of Twin Peaks in Baton Rouge.

Luke Savoie, manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lafayette who said his home was also affected by the outage, said the interruption prevented staff from completing back-of-house procedures and briefly froze the sports bar’s televisions mid-Astros game.

Other businesses, like Baton Rouge’s Bin Q Liquor, resorted to cash purchases.

“(Outages) happen very often with Cox,” said a Bin Q employee, who asked not to be named. “There’s a slight delay whenever the internet goes down, and once we figure it out, we just go cash.”

While the internet went dark, social media lit up with outrage from users who described interruptions of a range of activities, including Dungeons and Dragons games and school speech tournaments.

Referencing the mass internet outage following Hurricane Ida in September, one Twitter user, who goes by the name Angela Vanveckhoven, described the event as the “The Great Cox Outage of Oct. 2021: Random.”

John Walton, news director for Baton Rouge Proud, tweeted at Cox: “I just talked my teen daughter out of calling y’all … she’s not happy.”

Many shared memes and snarky comments directed towards the company, whose customer service bots kicked into overdrive Friday night into Saturday responding to dozens of comments, ranging from irritable to irate to resigned.

“I think it’s time to just throw the whole @coxcomm away,” tweeted a user by the name of E. W. Martin.

While some businesses were left in a lurch, however, public safety and healthcare agencies had a backup plan.

Mike Chustz, spokesman for Baton Rouge EMS, said his department quickly switched to an analog system as soon as they realized there was a problem.

He added it was lucky the outage occurred at night, when there tend to be fewer medical emergencies.

“As far as we can tell, it didn’t really result in any delays on taking or responding to calls,” Chustz said.

Baton Rouge General spokesman Bennett Cheramie said the hospital is also prepared for such outages and immediately switched over to what he called a “redundant connection,” or alternative network provider. In this instance, he said the hospital used an AT&T provider through Dallas.

“We have three or four connections into the hospital, so if one goes down, we can jump to another,” he said.

He commended healthcare staff for their ability to adapt to the situation quickly, making sure the the outage didn’t harm patients.

“Our clinicians are really at the heart of what we do every day,” Cheramie said. “Although this was an internet thing and we got it up and running very quickly, our clinicians really helped us get through it all.”