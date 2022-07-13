Baton Rouge Police Detective Sandra Watts, left, and Detective Brandon Woods, right, escort murder suspect Robert Antoine, 52, from the Violent Crimes Unit, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. Antoine turned himself in to authorities after being wanted on charges of second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon after killing Monique Maxie, 41, on July 15.