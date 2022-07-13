A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after a party in 2017 was found guilty of manslaughter, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.
The Thursday verdict came nearly five years to the day Robert Antoine, 56, was arrested for the slaying of 41-year-old Monique Maxie.
According to news reports from 2017, on the night of the killing, Maxie and Antoine were at a party when Antoine was kicked out by security for threatening Maxie.
When Maxie and a friend left the party to drive home, authorities said, Antoine followed them, shooting Maxie multiple times when she got out of the vehicle and striking her friend in the head with the gun.
Maxie's mother previously said the couple had recently broken up after about a year of dating. She added that she knew of multiple incidents of domestic abuse in the relationship.
Maxie was a mother of two.
The jury was hung on whether to convict Antoine on a separate charge of aggravated battery, Moore said Thursday. A manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.