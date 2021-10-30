Power outages, downed trees and finicky water access that many residents of St. Helena Parish grappled with in the days after Hurricane Ida are largely in the past.

But two months since Ida made landfall, residents of the low-income rural parish north of Baton Rouge are still trying to piece part of their lives together with a different kind of post-storm work, officials said at last week's police jury meeting.

“We are in recovery mode now,” Ed McQuillan, a division supervisor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told the St. Helena Parish police jury in the meeting.

Since the storm, FEMA has processed 4,165 requests for emergency assistance from St. Helena Parish residents, McQuillan said — a figure good for about 42% of the parish’s population of just over 10,000. The agency has doled out about $6.5 million in relief payments there since the hurricane.

The applications have kept coming in recent weeks. People have also streamed through a disaster recovery center FEMA set up in Greensburg to appeal claims that fell through and file new ones, said Roderick Matthews, the parish’s director for emergency operations.

Meanwhile, officials are flying drones over parish waterways so they can pitch the federal government on funding to clear those arteries of snarled branches and shattered tree limbs.

With resources like electricity and water back, recovery in the parish is taking a similar tack as in other hard-hit places around Louisiana: People are trying to patch up roofs splintered by fallen trees, mend shattered sheds and gather compensation for hefty costs that came with burning generator fuel.

Those costs mean a lot to people in a parish whose annual per capita income hovers just above $24,000, according to recent census estimates.

“People are checking on the status of their current applications or appealing applications that’s been denied,” said Matthews, “and also trying to get direct housing.”

Twenty-three St. Helena Parish households had been placed in FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program as of midweek, said agency spokesperson Aissha Flores. Many homes took on damage from fallen trees and the shrieking winds.

Most of the 10,920 residents of the pine-forested parish sandwiched between the Mississippi line and Baton Rouge's northern suburbs never imagined a hurricane coming so far north with such force.

Like other recent storms in the Gulf, warm shallow water helped give Ida the extra strength it needed to travel all the way to the Magnolia State.

Thousands of trees felled across the parish crippled St. Helena’s energy infrastructure and roads. Rebuilding the energy grid turned into a “massive undertaking” by state, parish and federal agencies, state Rep. Robbie Carter, D-Greensburg, said last month.

St. Helena police jury president Frank E. Johnson at Tuesday’s meeting spoke highly of FEMA’s role in the parish since the storm.

In the days after Ida swept through, the police jury offices in Greensburg that had been set up to function as a de facto emergency hub lost power. Police jurymen and emergency staff went dark for several days, eventually setting up shop in a residence in Pine Grove — some 11 miles south of where officials usually work.

FEMA staff outfitted the disaster recovery center with generators and Wi-Fi out of which the police jury began dispatching information to residents.

“This is the best that FEMA has ever worked with the parish,” Johnson told McQuillan in the meeting. “Y’all did an outstanding job.”