GEISMAR — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a 20-year-old man and could make additional arrests in a shooting that injured four last week.

Deputies said that the Jan. 9 shooting happened in and around a vacant trailer home on Connner Road in Geismar where as many as 10 people were believed to have been working on a music video.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said his detectives and Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force agents were able to find and capture Nepton “Ruger-Rudy” Hatfield Jr. early Tuesday.

Hatfield Jr. was booked in to the Ascension Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm, Webre said.

Initial reports last week were that three people were shot in the gun play that sent people fleeing from the trailer off Stevenson Road: 22-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old. They were treated at area hospitals for their injuries.

But detectives learned Tuesday morning that Hatfield also suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg, Webre said.

He said the investigation continues and additional arrests may be pending.

