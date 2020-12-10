The city of Gonzales has closed its City Hall to the public "due to quarantine for a COVID-19 outbreak" and won't reopen for a week and a half, city officials said Thursday.
City officials posted a brief notice on Facebook late Thursday morning about the closure as new coronavirus cases continue to be added to Ascension Parish totals and the positivity rate continues to rise.
The statement said City Hall, which is located at the corner of South Irma Boulevard and East Cornerview Street, would closed until Dec. 21.
"We're taking precautions to close for people to quarantine," said Charlotte Smith, the Gonzales spokeswoman.
Smith couldn't say how many city employees had been infected or were contact-traced due to the outbreak.
The City Council still will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall in an area that will have been disinfected and not require staff.
Seats in the council chambers will be socially distanced, so public access will be limited, Smith said.
Since Dec. 1, the parish has seen 601 new cases. Some of those cases have come during a two-day period when the parish sponsored a testing effort at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The weekly positivity rate in Ascension also rose from 12.4% to 14%, according to the latest data released Wednesday.
The latest rate was for the weeklong period ended Dec. 2 and likely didn't include many of the tests from Lamar-Dixon but encompassed a period when testing rates slipped somewhat during the Thanksgiving break in late November.
Test positivity is a percentage that shows the share of positive cases from a given batch of tests. All things being equal, increased testing should drive down positivity rates if community spread remains consistent, while dropping testing levels would push up the rate.
At the same token, rising community spread can also drive up the positivity rate, while falling spread can lower the rate.
Viral spread in the parish hasn't only affected Gonzales city government. Ascension Parish government officials announced on Dec. 2 that parish offices at the Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville were closed until further notice due to a coronavirus outbreak.
The offices at the Parish Complex in Gonzales remained open to the public Thursday with some standing coronavirus restrictions.
In the Facebook message, Gonzales officials said city payments can be made online at www.gonzalesla.com or dropped off in a mail drop at the City Hall drive-thru.
Forms for utilities and business licenses are available for pick-up at the drive-thru, city officials added.