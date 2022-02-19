Ascension Councilman Corey Orgeron must pay parish government nearly $9,900 in attorney's fees and court costs that the parish president racked up defending himself against a lawsuit the councilman filed last year over access to parish records.
Judge Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District Court set the amount this week that Orgeron must pay parish taxpayers, nearly six months after she dismissed Orgeron's lawsuit on the grounds that he lacked the authority to bring it in the first place.
Orgeron sued Clint Cointment in June, accusing the first-term president and his administrators of withholding sewer and personnel records from him and other council members and improperly requiring a public records request for the documents.
The suit filed in Gonzales wasn't for access to specific records but had asked the judge to rule on Orgeron's power as a sitting councilman to investigate parish affairs and review records without filing a records request.
Orgeron has clashed with Cointment over council oversight, including the sewer sale negotiations with National Water Infrastructure, personnel decisions and drainage work.
Orgeron personally served Cointment with legal papers in the dispute during a Parish Council meeting in Donaldsonville in early June.
The suit preceded a major flare-up between Orgeron and other members of the council and Cointment over drainage operations that briefly led to Cointment being removed as head of drainage. The dispute also led to unsuccessful bids to recall Orgeron and five other council members.
Citing the home rule charter, Orgeron's suit claimed the council has the responsibility and the right "to oversee all actions of parish government, without limitation."
The suit and subsequent pleadings accused Cointment of "intentionally, directly, knowingly, maliciously, overtly and covertly" impeding the council's ability to access the records and leveled other inflammatory accusations of corruption.
Cointment, who was named as a defendant in his capacity as parish president and head of East Ascension drainage, disputed the allegations of wrongdoing as defamatory and false.
He also countered that Orgeron had no authority as an individual councilman to sue the parish without the action of the full, 11-member council, which is the governing authority.
In an Aug. 20 hearing, Stromberg agreed with Cointment, finding that "it is obvious that the council must take action collectively and that no single member may exercise the power of the council alone," including the power to "investigate parish affairs" that Orgeron had cited in his suit.
In subsequent written reasons, Stromberg dismissed the suit with prejudice — meaning it can't be raised again with amendments — and agreed to award attorney's fees and costs to Cointment as a parish official.
She found the suit's claims were "not reasonably grounded in fact or law," though the judge declined to strike the entire suit from the record as Cointment had sought.
After a delay last week, Stromberg set the award at $9,896.10 in fees and costs following a hearing on Wednesday.
Clint Cointment declined to comment. His attorney Diana Tonagel declined to discuss the ruling other than to confirm the awarding of fees would recoup costs paid by parish government.
On Thursday, Orgeron claimed parish officials are continuing withhold other records. He said that he respected Stromberg as a judge but disagreed with her rulings in the case.
He said he was "90% positive" that he would file an appeal.