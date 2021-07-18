Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards' funeral procession is being held Sunday at noon.
A State Police honor guard will carry the casket down the steps of the State Capitol to a horse-drawn carriage.
The Southern University Marching Band will lead a funeral procession along a route, mostly down 4th Street, that is just shy of 1 mile to the Old State Capitol.
A former state legislator and congressman, Edwards was the state's only four-term governor, having been elected to two consecutive terms in the 1970s, another term in 1983 and another in 1991.
Edwards' family abruptly changed their mind and excluded television cameras and reporters from the Sunday Service.
