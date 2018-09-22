Just after sunrise Saturday morning, about 40 cyclists were readying their gear in a gravel parking lot at the West Feliciana Sports Park — the starting point for the annual 100-mile Fall in the Felicianas Bicycle Ride.
Before they embarked on their journey, which would span two parishes and take most of the morning to complete, organizers rounded up the riders for a safety talk.
“Stay on the right side of the center line. … You never know who’s coming up behind you,” Bruce Wickert, ride chairman of the Baton Rouge Bike Club, told the group through a megaphone.
“If you’re in a traffic situation, please ride in single file,” he continued. “And if you’ve got a big group, please try to break yourselves up.”
Most riders were acutely aware of the importance of heeding Wickert’s advice.
Less than three months ago, Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso was killed when a man driving an SUV struck him as he biked on La. 66 near St. Francisville — a rural area popular with cyclists because of its rolling hills. Amoroso and a friend riding with him were training for another 100-mile bike ride: the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, which was held in Texas in August.
Since Amoroso’s death in late June, the West Feliciana Parish Council has mulled putting new restrictions on cycling in the parish, such as requiring cyclists to wear fluorescent clothing and ride in single-file groups of 10 or fewer people.
“None of those are in effect yet, but everything they’re proposing is basically good, common-sense ideas,” Wickert said on Saturday.
Participants in the 100-mile, or “century,” ride through East and West Feliciana Parishes mostly avoided heavily-trafficked thoroughfares, with the exception of a short leg on Hwy. 61. Sheriff’s deputies stopped traffic so riders could exit the sports park and cross the highway to turn onto Myrtle Lane.
About 60 more riders were expected to participate in 26-, 48- and 60-mile rides that began later in the morning.
“The event is all about recreational cyclists getting out and enjoying the countryside,” Wickert said.
Tim Smith, of New Roads, was riding on Saturday as part of his training for a 150-mile ride benefitting multiple sclerosis research that will be held in Hammond in October. Smith frequently rides in the New Roads area and sometimes crosses the Audubon Bridge — “a good challenge” for a cyclist, he said — into West Feliciana Parish.
“You get a lot of good training on the hills,” Smith said.
He said he didn’t know Amoroso, but has noticed “the majority of the citizens in West Feliciana Parish have been more cautious and courteous” since the councilman’s death.
“It’s just that small group of people” that causes problems, Smith added.
Michael Lyon, of Baton Rouge, said he has to contend with more vehicles in West Feliciana Parish than on his usual cycling route between the L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge and Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel.
“We like it out there — less traffic, a lot of shade. … It seems like everybody down there knows there’s bikers on the road,” Lyon said.
In the Felicianas, on the other hand, “people don’t give you as much room. I don’t think they like bicyclists up here as much, so you have to be extra careful riding.”
Besides being sure to follow the rules of the road, Lyon has one more suggestion for those planning a bike ride in the area.
“Say a little prayer before you start."