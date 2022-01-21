The Ascension Parish Health Unit and Albertson’s Pharmacies are offering free Pfizer vaccines Saturday at the parish Health Unit in Gonzales.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 or older, and no appointments are necessary, parish officials said in a statement.
Health Unit professionals and Albertson's pharmacists will administer the vaccines at the pop-up clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parish officials said.
Ascension's vaccination rate was 52.4% at the latest count, about one percentage point behind the Baton Rouge regional average, the latest state figures show.
With the omicron wave, test positivity rates for the coronavirus have hit record levels in Ascension in recent weeks, reaching about 40% in the first part of January.
Test positivity at or above 10% has been considered a marker for high levels of viral spread.
For the vaccinations, insurance is not required, but the organizers ask that anyone planning to attend bring their prescription insurance card or cards for Medicare or Medicaid, if they are available, parish officials said.
Parents of underage children will need to show identification, such as a driver’s license.
The Health Unit is located at 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales.
Because the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, a second clinic for the second dose is scheduled for Feb. 12. Booster shots will be made available after the appropriate wait period, parish officials said.
Consent forms will be provided but can be downloaded in advance online at www.ascensionparish.net.
For any questions, call the Health Unit at (225) 450-1006.