Update 8:50 a.m.: Debra C. Sands has been found safe, Louisiana State Police said. The "silver alert" for her absence has been cancelled.
Original: A 63-year-old woman with a medical condition is missing, according to Louisiana State Police.
A "silver alert" was issued early Monday by LSP on behalf of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office after Debra C. Sands, 63, was last seen Sunday at 6 p.m. at her Lafiton Lane home in Port Allen.
Sands is described as a white woman with silver hair and green eyes. She is about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, turquoise jogging pants and pink slippers.
Family members confirm Sands has a medical condition that might impair her judgment, police said.
Anyone with information can call the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-490-8599 (Ext 0).