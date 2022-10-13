After East Baton Rouge Parish leaders said federal officials have barred them from discussing key details about a proposed new stormwater fee on residents, Rep. Garret Graves blasted a "highly inappropriate" lack of transparency and urged the governments to discuss the fee more freely.
In a Thursday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Graves asked the U.S. Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency to release the city-parish from a non disclosure agreement the city-parish officials say prevents them from discussing an impending federal takeover of the city-parish stormwater system that can only be prevented by implemented the stormwater utility fee.
"Effectively, the federal government is forcing the City-Parish of Baton Rouge to impose tens of millions of dollars in new, annual taxes – which amounts to nearly half a billion dollars over ten years – without any transparency," Graves wrote.
The Metro Council voted to create a stormwater utility district last month and announced plans for the Metro Council to vote Oct. 26 on a stormwater utility fee that will fund the district. During the public meeting over the utility district, officials with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration repeatedly warned council members that failing to approve the district and the fee could lead to "federal enforcement action" but declined to elaborate further, citing a non disclosure agreement between the city-parish and the federal government that shrouds the negotiations.
Details for the stormwater utility fee, which will raise nearly $40 million annually, were unveiled late last week. Property owners will be charged $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface — or, areas where construction prevents stormwater from being absorbed into the ground — on their property.
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill called the fee the "best option" the city-parish has because it will retain control of the fee and prevent federal action. But city-parish officials have declined to provide any insight into the potential costs of federal intervention, citing the NDA.
"The use of an NDA in this situation appears highly inappropriate and continues to block the public from key information needed to make an informed decision on the imposition of tens of millions of dollars in new taxes being forced upon our community by the federal agencies," Graves wrote.
City-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong declined to comment on Graves' request Thursday evening.
"This is a pending matter that we cannot respond to at this time," Armstrong said.