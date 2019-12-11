The East Baton Rouge Metro Council was unable to agree on a proposed settlement that resulted from mediation in the ongoing civil lawsuit against local leaders filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's five children, who lost their father in the 2016 police shooting that ignited nationwide protests.

Council members voted along party lines during their meeting Wednesday evening, with four Democrats voting to accept the mediator's proposal and four Republicans voting against, one Democrat abstaining, a Republican declining to vote, and two Republicans absent. The motion failed to reach the seven votes needed for passage.

The proposed dollar amount was not disclosed during the council's discussion before the vote despite objections from Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who expressed her desire to inform the public of how much taxpayer money is on the table. She referred to "clouds of secrecy" surrounding the confidential mediation process that leave Baton Rouge residents in the dark.

The Sterling family's wrongful death lawsuit alleges the 2016 shooting exemplified longstanding problems of racist attitudes and excessive force among Baton Rouge cops. Defendants include the City of Baton Rouge and its police department in addition to the officer who killed Sterling during a violent struggle outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive.

The complaint was filed in 2017 and the case continues crawling toward an April 2020 trial date. Attorneys for both sides agreed to participate in the mediation, which involved an independent third party negotiator who reviewed the facts of the case and met with both sides.

Both parties have acknowledged that going to trial appears the most likely outcome at this point, though they also agree that publicly rehashing the traumatic events of the summer of 2016 could open old wounds within the Baton Rouge community. The police shooting and subsequent protests preceded a fatal ambush on law enforcement just weeks later, followed by devastating floods the next month.

+3 Mediation unsuccessful in Alton Sterling civil suit as April 2020 trial date looms A settlement agreement once again appears unlikely in the ongoing civil case against Baton Rouge leaders filed on behalf of Alton Sterling's f…

Wednesday's vote was the latest public display of strife surrounding Sterling's death as officials have repeatedly demonstrated their inability to reach an agreement in the civil case.

"At some point you guys have a responsibility to do something about this. We've kicked the can down the road the past four years," Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers told the council during the meeting. "We could move beyond this once and for all if the council were willing to do its job."

Chambers also cautioned some officials against valuing Sterling's life according to his "lifestyle choices."

Authorities have said Sterling was selling counterfeit CDs outside a convenience store in the hours leading up to his fatal encounter with two Baton Rouge police officers, who responded after receiving a 911 call about someone matching Sterling's description threatening another person with a gun. He also had a lengthy criminal record, and toxicology tests after his death found drugs in his system.

Chambers said the bottom line is that Sterling's children lost their father in a controversial police shooting that critics argue wasn't justified.

Blane Salamoni, the officer who pulled the trigger, was fired from the department in March 2018 following the conclusion of criminal investigations that resulted in no charges against him. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, who made the firing decision, has since apologized to the Sterling family and blasted past department leaders for failing to curtail "a well-documented pattern of unprofessional behavior, police violence, marginalization, polarization and implicit bias by a man who should have never, ever worn this uniform. Period."

+2 BRPD ends appeal from Blane Salamoni with settlement in Alton Sterling shooting, chief apologizes Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul apologized Thursday to communities of color in Louisiana's capital city for his department's contribution…

Banks made the motion to approve the mediator's suggestion during Wednesday's meeting. She and three other Democrats voted to approve it, while four Republicans voted against. Democrat Tara Wicker abstained, saying she wasn't present when the mediator briefed the council during executive session in a prior meeting, and Republican Chandler Loupe didn't vote. Two other council members were absent.

Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg, a Republican who voted against the motion, said she thinks "everyone on this council wants to resolve this issue. How we go about resolving it is where we have some differences."

Attorneys for Sterling's children have bemoaned the "racial and partisan" aspects of the case. Brandon Decuir, one of several lawyers representing the Sterling family, said he was disappointed at the vote, which shows "the majority of the council continues to devalue African American life."

Decuir also pointed out that the city had requested mediation in the first place and agreed to foot the bill — unless a settlement had been reached, in which case the two parties would have split the cost. He said it's likely his clients would have accepted the mediator's offer if the council had voted differently.

"At the end of the day, it's called a compromise," Decuir said. "If the city-parish would have accepted that recommendation, I think reasonable minds would have prevailed and this case might be over."

The matter, however, is not dead. The Metro Council will likely revisit the issue or head to trial.