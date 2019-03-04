After raising the alarm about food shortages heading into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been able to attract enough food and funding as Lent gets underway.

Its inventory, though, is still below normal levels and with demand remaining steady, the Food Bank is heading into this holiday season leaner than it would like.

“We have to be careful. We don’t want to be out there every day, ‘There’s a crisis, there’s a crisis,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “We’re not where we need to be, but it’s not a crisis.”

The charity’s 170,000-square-foot facility on Choctaw Drive has increased its inventory from a low of about 1 million pounds of food around Thanksgiving to now about 1.5 million, he said. That's an improvement about half of normal inventory of 2 million pounds of food to about three-quarters. One million pounds of food is also roughly what the Food Bank distributes each month to its 100-plus member agencies across 11 parishes.

High-profile disasters, including hurricanes Florence and Michael, as well as wildfires in California, diverted the supply of donated food as well as drew away cash donations that might ordinarily have gone to help hungry people locally at Thanksgiving and Christmas. The shortage, occurring at the charity’s normal peak inventory time, prompted public calls for extra donations of food, and, better yet, money to purchase additional food.

Manning credited “the response of the community” to those calls for getting the Food Bank “part way back.” The fundraising, though, never stops and the early months of the year, when donors are still paying off debts from year before, are the hardest, he said.

“We have our best success in the fall, but we have to raise money all year,” he said. “We have hungry people all year. If we stopped fundraising that would be disastrous for us.”

Regular donors like the Knights of Columbus Council 4030 have continued their giving into the new year. In late January, this Baton Rouge chapter of the Catholic fraternal service organization handed the Food Bank a $10,000 check.

J.F. Accardo, chairman of charitable donations for the council, said the stories of ongoing food shortages after the holidays prompted the group to make the special donation.

Beyond such gifts, the Food Bank has persuaded some donors to make monthly donations so the charity has a more reliable funding stream, Manning said.

Another unexpected help has been the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $12 billion aid program for farmers hurt by President Trump’s ongoing trade fight with countries like China, about $1.2 billion of which has helped stock food banks and the like. But Manning said it’s unclear how long that aid will continue.

There are several other forces working in the opposite direction and creating uncertainty:

No relief due to more people working, as evidenced by low unemployment rates. Manning said many of the Food Bank’s clients are working low-paid jobs and have been unable to tap into the higher wage jobs that require more training: “In the past, when unemployment has gone done, we see some positive impact on demand. We haven’t seen that materialize yet.”

Grocery stores continuing to cut down on waste, leaving less food to donate to food banks than they have in the past.

Confusion and disincentives to some types of giving emanating from federal tax reform approved by Congress in December 2017.

“There are so many more balls up in the air than we’re used to,” Manning said.