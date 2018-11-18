Fifteen people were rescued from a boat near Grand Isle early Sunday morning after reports the vessel was taking on water.
The liftboat — a vessel capable of elevating itself on legs to create a stable platform, often used in offshore oil extraction or construction — had 15 people on board when problems were reported at 3:16 a.m., according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans.
The master of the liftboat reported it was tilting at 45 degrees and had no power, leaving it unable to right itself. A steel tank filled with soap then fell overboard while the boat was still taking on water, which caused a hazard to navigation, officials said.
A good Samaritan vessel rescued six people, and Coast Guard members rescued the remaining nine.
The boat has about 13,900 gallons of diesel on board, and officials said there have been no reports that any of it was discharged.
Members of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Houma had plans to attend to the boat.
Officials said the incident remains under investigation.