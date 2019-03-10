A Baton Rouge Police Department officer and a driver were hospitalized Sunday morning in a crash that happened while law enforcement was chasing a juvenile in a suspected stolen vehicle.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said preliminary information is that the officer was assisting the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in stopping a reported stolen vehicle when the BRPD unit was involved in a crash in the 4700 block of Prescott Road near Beechwood Drive around 10 a.m.
The officer and driver were transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries and that crash is under investigation, he said.
Coppola said the suspected stolen vehicle was stopped on Interstate 12 west near Drusilla Drive soon after, and a female juvenile was taken into custody.