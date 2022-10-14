Most floats in the Gonzales Christmas Parade won't be allowed to play music this year as the celebration's organizers seek to maintain a child-friendly holiday mood.
Music will be supplied by marching bands, and a float bearing Santa Claus and one sponsored by Coca-Coca will play Christmas music.
Several attendees had complained that music played on the floats included bad language and inappropriate themes for children waiting for Santa to arrive.
Five high school bands, plus some middle and elementary school bands, will march and perform.
"The kids of our parish from both sides of the river will participate in the parade in their bands," said Brigitte Reulet, the chief volunteer parade organizer.
Reulet is a member of the Jambalaya Festival Association. The nonprofit not only puts on the city's annual Jambalaya Festival in May but also, under an agreement with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, organizes the Christmas parade each year. This year's parade is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
The parade music change has prompted extensive commentary on social media, mostly with people supporting the change. Some suggest that silencing floats will lessen the festive mood of the parade that runs down Gonzales' major thoroughfares.
Trachae Gayden, a 34-year-old mother of three who lives in Gonzales, said she grew up with the parade and has always seen it as a time of celebration.
She rode last year and her float didn't play inappropriate music, she said, but zydeco music that was clean and kept the mood light.
Gayden said she fears that, even with bands performing occasionally, it still won't be the same, adding that many dance and hip-hop songs have "clean" versions without cursing.
"Everybody doesn't listen to Christmas music, even though it's a Christmas parade. Everybody has their own preference on what they want to hear, and normally when you hear, like rap music and stuff like that, the crowd is hype. ... they're ready. They're having fun," she said. "They don't do that with the band. They just watch. They look. It's not fun."
She added that parade organizers also don't seem to have considered dance groups, like her daughter's, in the sweeping change. They often march in the parade and, typically, do their performances on the parade route to dance-style music.
In years past, applications to have a float in the parade have had warnings that the riders should play only appropriate Christmas music, Reulet said.
The warning was being ignored, she said, noting that as soon as floats reached a certain point of the parade, their music would switch to inappropriate music with dirty lyrics.
Responding to suggestions on social media that the association put monitors on each float, Reulet said the association doesn't have the volunteer manpower to do that and also handle the other responsibilities they have in getting the parade going.
The organization has lowered the height of floats from 13.5 feet to 12 feet after the death of 36-year-old Quincy Davis, known as "DJ Thriller." Davis, who was playing music on his float, hit a tree and fell from the second deck of a float last year. He died several days later.
Sponsors of floats pay to participate the parade and are part of a float judging competition that Sunday morning before they ride.
Some people have already pulled floats this year, Reulet said, while others have accused the association of singling out certain people or types of music.
She responded that the association is only singling out people who have refused to follow the rules and, in her view, are essentially disrespecting parents who don't want their children exposed to bad language at what's supposed to be a family parade.
"We didn't make that decision lightly. We are tired of fighting with people. We're tired of arguing with people. We're tired of trying to reason with people as to why it should be Christmas, Christmas or religious music only," she said.
"I'm in (the) Spanish Town (Mardi Grad parade)," Reulet added. "I tell people all the time with children 'Don't bring kids to Spanish Town unless you want to have a discussion about 'the birds and bees,'' but Spanish Town doesn't present itself as a family parade in the first place."
Gayden said she probably won't go to this year's Christmas Parade in her hometown.
"I don't think I want to participate. I'll just wait for Mardi Gras," she said.