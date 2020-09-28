Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has requested that the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control ease restrictions on bars in East Baton Rouge Parish if the parish's positivity rate regarding coronavirus infections is low enough in the state Health Department's Wednesday report, as expected.

Once “opt-in” status is granted, bars could operate under eased restrictions outlined in the Governor’s executive order, the Mayor's Office reported Monday.

"I am very pleased with the tremendous progress we have made in East Baton Rouge Parish since the pandemic came to our community nearly eight months ago," Broome said in a prepared statement Monday. "Let us all continue to be vigilant in our fight against the coronavirus by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. United we can protect our health and economy."

Iberville last week became the first in the 12-parish Baton Rouge Metro area to fall below state positivity benchmarks that determine whether bars can reopen.

Parishes must have two consecutive weeks with a weekly positivity rate of 5% or less in order to meet the state's threshold to loosen restrictions around bars.

Based on publicly available data, percent positivity in East Baton Rouge is at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic and far lower than it was just two month ago, when East Baton Rouge was one of the epicenters of a second peak of cases in the state. During the week ending July 8, more than 15 out of every 100 tests of parish residents reported to the Department of Health were positive.

That statistic has largely been on the decline since, registering what at the time was a rare dip below 10% in late August. But since then, it's seen its its number decline further and it dropped below 5% for the first time during the week ending Sept. 16.

East Baton Rouge's percent positivity has largely remained below 5% since then, suggesting it will meet the reopening criteria when data from the week ending Sept. 23 is released this week.