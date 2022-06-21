Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has tapped a former administrative head within the New Orleans Police Department to serve as her new chief of staff.
Dante Bidwell, 30, is Broome's liaison between the mayor's administration and the Metro Council and the Baton Rouge Police Department and also serve a Broome's advocate with the local businesses and other community stakeholders.
Bidwell will earn approximately $149,155 annually. He's been on the city-parish's payroll since late May.
"I'm really going to be a bridge … making sure that even if we're trying different ways that we're working toward similar goals," he said. "Where the [Chief Administrative Officer's] role is more based around making sure the every day functions of city government move like they're supposed to."
"My role is focused around the mayor-president's vision; certain things she really wants to see accomplished while in office and making sure those things happen," he added.
Previously, Bidwell worked within the administration of the New Orleans Police Department in various roles, beginning as its compliance manager in December 2016 as the department was grappling with widespread reform following a federal consent decree that called for an overhaul of its policies and training.
Bidwell worked on three key areas to help bring the department into compliance of that decree — use of force, stops and searches and police misconduct investigations.
A federal judge in May indicated the court hoped to phase out its oversight of NOPD beginning this summer after seeing what she called "substantial" achievements with its compliance to the consent decree.
In May 2019, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson named Bidwell as his new chief of staff, which he served as before coming to the city-parish.
He also worked as a performance analyst for the city of New Orleans from 2015 to 2016, a role that leaned heavily into his experience with data analysis for various city departments.
Bidwell said he was looking to do something "a little bit different" when the opportunity to join Broome's administration occurred — at a time when the mayor was doing a little shuffling within her senior administration following a few recent vacancies.
"My wife and I were exploring options outside of New Orleans, and other things we might want to do professionally and personally," he said. "I talked to some of my colleagues in New Orleans and they introduced me to the mayor. Everything just sort of fell into place."
Broome's spokesman, Mark Armstrong, said the mayor Bidwell's background in data analysis speaks to how she likes city-parish government initiatives to operate and his youthful innovation was another asset she wanted to bring to her team.
"She has tremendous confidence in his ability and that's because he has an impressive story that aligns with the mayor's vision," Armstrong said.
With his background in police administration, Bidwell said public safety is a topic that's "near and dear" to him. He's working closely with Chief Murphy Paul who's trying to take on more aggressive outreach efforts to curb the uptick in gun violence the city has experienced over the past year.
"New Orleans and Baton Rouge in many ways are different but also the same," he said. "Everyone wants to be able to provide for their family and want to feel safe."