GONZALES — A crane barge crash into the Sunshine Bridge last fall should have caused the Mississippi River bridge to fail and come down, a top state highway official told a federal panel investigating the crash Thursday.

David Miller, chief maintenance engineer for state Department of Transportation and Development, said that when a computer model was run, the amount of damage that the barge caused to a key support beam for the bridge near Donaldsonville should have caused a critical failure.

"On paper, that probably should have failed," Miller told the joint panel of U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board meeting in Gonzales.

The Kristin Alexis, a Marquette Transportation towboat working under charter with Cooper Consolidated, ran the Cooper barge crane into the lower, western span of the bridge shortly before 1:50 a.m. Oct. 12, shutting the bridge down and disrupting cross-river highway traffic for months. Cooper personnel have testified the barge crane's height was miscalculated by about 6 feet.

Miller's revelation Thursday came as he discussed DOTD's response to the crash and and its effort to make emergency repairs to the bridge. The bridge was closed entirely from Oct. 12 to Dec. 1, then partially closed for crash-related repairs through the middle of March.

Miller described the crash occurring at the worst possible location: the crane barge hit a critical steel beam that bears the compression stress of 1.7 million pounds of force, or essentially the weight of 142 elephants.

Miller said the once the beam was bent inward, the beam and the bridge lost a lot of its strength. He compared the impact of that damage on the bridge's overall ability to handle its weight loads what happens to an aluminum soft drink can once its side is bent.

While a metal can is difficult to smash when unbent, once the can has a small bend or small crinkle in the metal, the can is easily smashed, he said.

Miller said the Sunshine Bridge is seen by the agency as one of its "fracture critical" bridges because the lack of overall redundancy in the bridge's support members and the risk damage to any one of them can pose to the structure.

But Miller said, even still, internal redundancies in the Sunshine Bridge, which can't be accounted for even in computer modeling, allowed the pressures on the span to shift to other beams and continued to hold the bridge up, despite the apparent impact of the crash accounted for in department calculations.

The panel has been exploring a Marquette pilot's decision to use the lower western span and why he didn't check on the bridge and crane's height. Under maritime rules, the ultimate responsibility for the safety of a vessel and its tow lies with the captain of the ship while a voyage is underway.

On Wednesday, Wendell Landry, Cooper's director of stevedores, told the panel that he never thought any of Cooper's large cranes ever went under the lower alternative span of the bridge and that since the crash, the company has changed its polices to require that operators take them only in the main channel under a bridge. He said that the barge that hit the bridge, the Mr. Ervin, had previously taken 12 round trips under the bridge through the higher, main channel, since it went into service in May 2018.

Cooper bought the Mr. Ervin crane and another, slightly smaller crane, known as the Hulk, in late 2017 from a coal mining company and refurbished them for use on the river.

Testimony resumed Thursday morning. Check back later for updates. ...