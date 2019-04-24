Two of three open houses to gather ideas for a future U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the Amite River Basin, its flood risks and possible comprehensive fixes are planned Wednesday evening in Denham Springs and Clinton, agency officials said.
The Amite River and Tributaries feasibility study will look at ways to better protect residents, business and infrastructure in the 3,450 square mile river basin that is home to more than 500,000 people in eight Louisiana parishes and four Mississippi counties.
Matt Roe, spokesman for the corps' district in New Orleans, said the new study will take into account the projected benefits of the funded-but-not-yet-built Comite River Diversion Canal and a planned flood risk reduction program for East Baton Rouge Parish. Both projects were outgrowths of prior versions of Amite River and Tributaries studies from the past.
The current Amite River and Tributaries study is 100 percent federally funded by the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The local sponsor is the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The meeting in Livingston Parish Wednesday will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the parish library's Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 8101 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, in the west meeting room.
The meeting in East Feliciana Parish is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the East Feliciana Police Jury Office, 12064 Marston St., Clinton.
Another open house is planned Thursday in Ascension Parish from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish library's Galvez branch, 40300 La. 42 at Autumn Leaves Drive, Prairieville, in meeting room 2.
The open houses are early stage of the study’s three-year process to gather information. More public meetings and open houses are planned, a corps statement said.
Information about the study is available at: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Amite-River-and-Tributaries/
The study’s project development team can be emailed for more information at AmiteFS@usace.army.mil.