Poor, inadequate, incomplete and defective -- these are the words attorneys have used to describe the designs used to build the River Center library.

Work on the building has floundered since April upon a break in the welding that supports a cantilever -- a portion of the library that hangs over the sidewalk on the north face.

The city-parish tried to mediate with its construction, engineering and architectural firms, though talks broke down, and now the government has taken its contractors to court.

In a recent filing in the 19th judicial district, the insurance company representing construction firm Buquet & LeBlanc blamed the plans drawn up by Structural Consultants Associatees, Inc. that "caused the structural failure," according to court records. SCA was a sub-consultant to WHLC Architecture -- Schwartz/Silver, the document states.